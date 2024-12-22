And just like that... a fourteen-year-old movie is returning to Max. If you're planning a warm-up to get in the mood for the new season of And Just Like That..., you'll be glad to know that Max is making it easier this January. The streamer announced that Sex and the City 2 will be back on the platform, so you'll be able to revisit the last time that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) were all together. The 2010 movie will be back on the platform on January 1.

Even though Sex and the City 2 is the worst-reviewed entry in the Sex and the City franchise (we'll get to the reasons in a bit), the movie was far from a box office bomb. It managed to rake in almost $300 million worldwide, a spectacular performance for a romantic comedy. And it proved once and for all that fans of the HBO series wouldn't pass on an opportunity to spend some time with their favorite New York gals. Even though there isn't much of New York to enjoy this time around.

In Sex and the City 2, the four friends are invited to an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to Abu Dhabi because Samantha is developing a PR campaign for a business in the United Arab Emirates. The trip is timely: Miranda has just quit her job and Carrie and Charlotte are not in the best moments of their marriages. So, leaving it all behind and flying to the other side of the world is a way of letting their hair down and supporting their friend (Samantha) who is having a midlife crisis.

Why Was 'Sex And The City 2' Slammed By Critics?

Despite its box office success, Sex and the City 2 has a terrible score of 16% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most critics pointed out that the sequel struggled to stretch its plot points into a two-and-a-half-hour-movie, but that was the least of its problems. The Guardian's Hadley Freeman didn't mince words and called the movie "pink-fringed, cliche-ridden, materialistic, misogynistic" and "borderline racist." A lot of that had to do with how writer and director Michael Patrick King (The Comeback) tried to apply North-American fashion and custom standards to a wildly different country. The Hollywood Reporter's Stephen Farber called it "blatantly anti-Muslim."

After Sex and the City 2, rumors of a third movie circulated for years, but main star Cattrall never made it a secret that she didn't want to return. When the third movie ended up becoming a Max series, the actor agreed to return for a guest appearance in Season 2. Fortunately for fans, the Sex and the City team was able to listen to critiques loud and clear, and made the sequel series more diverse and inclusive.

You can stream Sex and the City 2 on Max beginning on January 1.

