If you’re a longtime fan of HBO hit series Sex and the City, you can’t help but wonder: What is the network doing to celebrate the iconic show’s 25th anniversary? Well, you don’t need to wonder anymore, since series star Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media to announce that New York City will play host once again to the Sex and the City experience.

Called And Just Like That… It’s Been 25 Years: The Sex and the City Experience, the event’s name plays with the titles from the 1998 show and its sequel series, And Just Like That... which debuted on Max in 2021. The event consists of a slate of pop-up experiences that will take place across the Big Apple, and it includes one of Sex and the City’s most famous locations: The apartment in which protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) lived throughout the show’s run. The event will also celebrate both series’ most fashionable looks, reveal an exclusive line of Sex and the City merchandise, and serve the show’s signature drink — the Cosmopolitan – all around.

When Will the Sex and The City 25th Anniversary Event Happen?

And you won’t even have to wait a lot to see that happen: The Sex and the City Experience begins as early as next month, and extends for four days between June 8 and 11. In her Instagram post, Parker suggested the cast will be present, and the event’s reservation page teases some surprises are in store for attending fans. The event will kick off with a special preview with Vogue – whose tickets are already sold out. But you can still attend all the other activities planned!

It’s a great year to be a Sex and the City fan, since Season 2 of And Just Like That... is scheduled to kick off in June as well. The sequel series follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the Big Apple in their 60s — this time with kids in tow and a whole new awareness of the people and culture that surround them. The series finally addresses the lack of representation that plagued the flagship show, and now features characters from different ethnicities, backgrounds and sexual orientation in the main cast.

Sex and the City originally debuted on HBO in 1998. The series is credited with forever changing the way that female characters can be represented on screen, with sex talk being one of the main taboos that each new episode helped break. The show ran for six seasons and won seven Emmys. It also became infamous for its behind-the-scenes controversy, which prompted series regular Kim Cattrall to decline reprising her role of fan-favorite Samantha Jones. In In Just Like That..., Samantha has been written off as living in London and slowly reconnecting with her friends via text messages.

Max premieres Season 2 of And Just Like That... on June 22 with two episodes. You can learn more details about the event and purchase tickets on the Sex and the City Experience website.

Check out Sarah Jessica Parker's post below: