And Just Like That...New York City is turning pink, and we mean that literally. That's right, Max has partnered with NYC Tourism and Conventions to light up the big apple all in pink to celebrate 25 years of the iconic HBO series Sex and the City and Season 2 of And Just Like That. The city's lights will go pink today in honor of the two events. Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres tomorrow on Max.

The light display will kick off today at sunset at several iconic New York City landmarks, including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17. There is perhaps no better way to honor the two series than lighting up the city that has proven to be a central aspect of both series. From the West Village to Midtown, the city's unique spirit suffused Sex and the City from the very first episode. The city and its unique settings were just as notable as all four of the main characters, from Carrie's Brownstone apartment to Samantha's Meat Packing District loft, New York City is truly just as much of a character as any one of the leading women.

Of the upcoming light display, Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions said,

It’s been said that New York City is the fifth character in the iconic SEX AND THE CITY franchise, and we agree. For 25 years, the franchise has inspired visitors from around the globe to come to NYC and experience the glamour, excitement, vibrancy and diversity of the city itself. We are excited to support the upcoming season of AND JUST LIKE THAT… with a lighting ceremony at the iconic Empire State Building—as well as illumination of the Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 all in pink. We are proud to be the backdrop of the franchise’s continued success; there truly is no better place than New York City for pop culture aficionados.

Additionally, Max will be partnering with OUTFRONT Media to make a splash across the city, putting And Just Like That advertisements on buses, subways, and more. Additionally, digital signage locations will be put throughout the MTA transit system. The campaign will also include a station combination of the West 4th Street subway station. And Select 1-Line trains will be fully wrapped in branding for the show. Along with the visual impact, the voice of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, will be heard at several stations throughout the subway station.

More Than Just a Light Show

And if you can't make it to New York City, Max is launching an exclusive collection page for fans of both shows. The page will feature some of Sarah Jessica Parker's favorite And Just Like That and Sex and the City episodes, as well as some never-before-streamed extras, frisky favorites, iconic queer characters, and some fantastic rom-coms. The collection will also feature an interactive element. If all of that isn't enough Carrie Bradshaw for you, a special podcast episode of And Just Like That… The Writers Room will be released honoring the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City. The stars of the series, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis will join executive producer Michael Patrick King to discuss the series.

And Just Like That premieres exclusively on MAx tomorrow, June 22, 2023. You can stream all six seasons of Sex and the City on MAX right now. You can plan your next visit to New York City here.