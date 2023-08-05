The Big Picture Candace Bushnell was heavily involved in the early years of Sex and the City, with the character of Carrie being rooted in her own personal experiences.

Both Bushnell and creator Darren Star eventually stepped back from the series, leading to a shift in the show's direction and ultimate disappointment for Star.

Bushnell didn't agree with certain choices made in the reboot series And Just Like That... and does not see herself or her friends in the character of Carrie Bradshaw. Despite this, she has moved on and continues to thrive as a writer.

Candace Bushnell is Carrie Bradshaw, Carrie Bradshaw is Candace Bushnell. Her column in the New York Observer, titled Sex and the City, was the blueprint for the television series. The storylines are derived from her own life experiences, the characters within it are mosaics of people she met in her life, and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) is based on her best friend. The entire source material is deeply personal, which meant the show was deeply personal — or at least, for a period of time it was. Somewhere along the lines Candace Bushnell and Sex and the City went separate ways, but why exactly was that? And with the show now on the second season of its sequel series, what does Bushnell think of And Just Like That…?

'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Was Involved in the Show's Early years

In a 2022 interview with The New Yorker, Candace Bushnell recalled a lot about Sex and the City, including the fact that she was heavily involved with the series in the beginning. In fact, the character of Carrie was so rooted in Bushnell’s own person, that she took Sarah Jessica Parker to her hairstylist to get the same blonde hair color she was sporting at the time. The first season of the series feels wholly different from the rest, with a much more intimate feel and a vibe that felt much more in line with Bushnell’s original column, so it’s not surprising to know that she was involved from the get-go. “Yes, I worked in the writers’ room for the first two years,” Candace shared with The New Yorker. “So there are a lot of things that happened to me that were never in the book but that ended up in the show.”

It hasn’t been explicitly stated why Bushnell left the writers’ room, but not too long after, creator Darren Star also took a big step back. While Star was still involved in the series, Michael Patrick King more or less took the reins, with Star’s touch eventually being amiss from the final season. He spoke about his disappointment in the series finale in a Kindle Singles interview (via Vogue), explaining that he delegated the final episodes to a team of writers. He said, "I didn't break those last episodes. If you're empowering other people to write and produce your show, at a certain point, you've got to let them follow their vision. But I think the show ultimately betrayed what it was about, which was that women don't ultimately find happiness from marriage.”

Candace Bushnell also took issue with the series, or rather, the character of Carrie, but her distaste came much earlier in the series. In the same interview with The New Yorker, Bushnell said: “I’ve said this, but when the character of Carrie sleeps with Mr. Big after he’s married to somebody else — that’s when I felt like the character’s becoming something other.” Honestly, that was one amongst many turning points in Carrie for audiences as well, so imagine being the woman the character is based on. Yikes.

Bushnell has also spoken about her behind-the-scenes friendships — or lack thereof — with the cast, saying: “Certain relationships have a certain time. I’m friendly with Kim Cattrall. I’ve seen Cynthia Nixon in the Hamptons. Not the others. There’s not been a cross-over.” And given the history between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, maybe the fact that Cattrall is the only cast member Bushnell is friendly with tells us all we need to know.

And Just Like That… Candace Bushnell Was Startled

Given that the original series was derived from her words and her life, it’s only natural to wonder what Candace’s thoughts are on the show’s sequel/reboot series And Just Like That… She finally revealed her thoughts on the series when talking with The New Yorker, and what she had to say was less than complimentary, but not entirely shocking. “I was very startled by a lot of the choices in the reboot.” She said. "You know, it's a television product, done with Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past. HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with." When asked if she sees herself in the series, she was very adamant that she does not. “Not at all. I mean, Carrie Bradshaw ended up being a quirky woman who married a really rich guy. And that’s not my story, or any of my friends’ stories. But TV has its own logic.”

Given that Candace is the one whose life the series was originally based on, it has to sting to hear her thoughts on the show. But given her previous (and very public) comments about Carrie, it isn’t so out of the blue to hear. It’s clear that And Just Like That… has some of Bushnell’s original touch, but it just doesn’t work in the same way that Sex and the City did. Perhaps it’s a time thing, as Sex and the City was very much a product of its time and was often considered taboo. Nowadays, the show is seen as tame, and moments and lines that would once make the audience's heads spin, barely get a reaction now. And Just Like That… has those moments as well, but those reactions aren’t necessarily positive when it comes to the new series.

While it may not be written in stone what went on behind the scenes of Sex and the City, and what ultimately led to Bushnell’s step back from the series, we can still appreciate her for building the bones that made the show in the first place. And she’s thriving anyhow — she’s not losing sleep over the reboots ratings, and we love that for her. Nowadays, Bushnell is still an avid writer, and she has even created a one-woman show in which she gives a detailed account of her life and her stories. Sex and the City may have given her her start, but she’s proven to be much more than it, and that’s the real story to tell.