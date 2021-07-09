HBO Max has released a first look at And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot that recently began production in NYC. Michael Patrick King is returning as executive producer, joined by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. Sex and the City creator Darren Star will unfortunately not be returning for the reboot, but hopefully, that means he's hard at work on Emily in Paris Season 2.

And Just Like That... will follow a new chapter in the lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, as they continue to navigate love, sex, and friendship into their 50s. We do know that there will be a significant COVID-19 storyline in the series, as well as the inclusion of social media and what that means for Carrie's (inexplicably high-paying) career in journalism. Assuming that the Sex and the City films are canon, we'll continue the exploits of our favorite problematic threesome as they experience more "woke" culture.

Parker, Nixon, and Davis return to play their iconic characters, notably without Kim Cattrall's Samantha. Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramírez is seemingly going to take over as a series regular, alongside the return of Sex and the City supporting cast members Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The first look naturally gives us all the glamor and fashion that Sex and the City was known for, showcasing our trio of best friends walking down a New York City block. While Nixon may have opted for her natural white hair, and Parker's iconic frizzy curls have been swapped for a sleek, long hairstyle, the girls still look very much the same. Again, it's hard to see the photo without Samantha though, who was arguably the fan-favorite of the series with her fresh and outspoken takes on sex and love.

The original series was a groundbreaking display of feminism at the turn of the century in New York, and while it has been rightly criticized for several reasons, it's undeniable the effect it had on how we view current sex and relationships. Hopefully, the new reboot will do the same but for women in their 50s, transitioning the conversation to include sometimes "taboo" conversations like menopause, shifting sexuality identities, and more.

And Just Like That... does not yet have a release date, but the series will debut on HBO Max hopefully soon.

