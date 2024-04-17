The Big Picture The best Sex and the City boyfriend is Samantha's former lover, Smith.

Samantha and Smith's relationship was the most healthy and profound in the series.

Smith's straightforward communication and unwavering support towards Samantha made him a standout boyfriend.

Despite not being endgame, Samantha and Smith's bond showcased respect, maturity, and love, even after their breakup.

The biggest debate surrounding Sex and the City has always been who was Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) best boyfriend, Aidan (John Corbett) or Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Even to this day, so many years after Sex and the City went off the air, fans are still fighting both sides. Though the argument has grown a lot more difficult with the sequel series And Just Like That… having killed off Big and brought Aidan back into Carrie’s life. But watching back the series there’s a very clear winner for who the best boyfriend was, and it wasn’t Aidan or Big. In fact, it wasn’t even one of Carrie’s boyfriends at all, it was Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall). Samantha is notorious throughout most of the series for not wanting an actual relationship, only sex. But she does eventually find someone who changes her mind on this, and that’s none other than Smith Jerrod (Jason Lewis), who quickly proves to be the best Sex and the City boyfriend by a mile.

How Did Smith and Samantha Meet?

Given that Samantha is adamantly against relationships, it’s slightly baffling that she eventually gets into one. And it’s not brief either. It lasts long after the series is over and only breaks off in the first movie adaptation of the series. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Smith first comes on the scene in Season 6 as a waiter at a restaurant Samantha frequents. It doesn’t take long for her to decide that she was going to get him into her bed. She succeeds, of course, because she’s Samantha and no one can resist her charms. Soon their relationship turns to the business side of things when Samantha becomes Smith’s publicist, vowing to make him a star. Her efforts succeed and, after she lands him a huge job as the new face of Absolut Vodka, the work comes piling in. With her work done and Smith on his way to becoming a huge star, Samantha begins to distance herself. After all, she succeeded in what she said she had planned to do. But during their time together, Smith grew attached and he isn't willing to just cut contact completely now that he's a star.

As his publicist, Samantha helps prep Smith for interviews, and ahead of a major interview with MTV, she tells him to tell the crowd that he’s single, despite knowing how he feels about her. She does this partly because it will thrill fans who naturally drool over him and want him for themselves, but also because she doesn't want to have the “boyfriend/girlfriend” conversation with him. But as soon as the words “I’m single” left his mouth, Samantha realized that maybe she had deeper feelings for him than she initially thought. She eventually talked to Smith about this and slowly opened herself up to the idea of being in a relationship with him. It took some getting used to, but eventually, Samantha began holding his hand in public, and being more affectionate with him. It wasn’t the first time we had seen Samantha open her heart to someone, as we had previously seen her fall hard for Richard (James Remar), who initially seemed like her perfect match until he cheated on her and subsequently broke her heart. Smith, from the beginning, only had eyes for her and it was noticeably different from any relationship she had been in before, and soon the pair became the new power couple of the series.

Smith and Samantha’s Relationship Got Real

Despite some initial bumps, Smith and Samantha committed to one another and were on a great path. Then Samantha was diagnosed with breast cancer and her whole world was turned upside down. She faced the diagnosis head-on and refused to let her guard slip. She also refused to let anyone pity her, especially Smith. But Smith doesn’t pity her, in fact, he’s one of her biggest supporters and helps her through every step of her cancer journey. The good, the bad, and the ugly. One of the moments that has always stuck out between them was when Smith walked in on Sam shaving her head. She is initially embarrassed for him to see her so vulnerable, but instead of shying away, he simply takes the razor from her and shaves his own luscious locks to show her that he is there for her. The pair then walk the red carpet at a movie premiere where Smith debuts his new shaved head and Samantha sports a fabulous wig. It was this specific episode that really solidified fans’ love for Smith and Samantha’s relationship. Samantha has always been someone who did everything for herself. She never relied on others, even when it would’ve been completely acceptable to do so. She never backed down, and she never took attitude from anyone without putting them in their place. So for her to let her walls down with Smith, especially in such an emotional and vulnerable moment, such as shaving her head after chemo treatments, spoke volumes. And when Smith picked up the razor without a word and shaved his own head, it brought a tear to not only Samantha’s eye but to audiences everywhere, and it became clear that these two were in it for the long haul.

Samantha and Smith Aren’t Endgame, But They Should Be

Since Smith was introduced in Season 6 of Sex and the City we didn’t get much time with him and Samantha as a couple. So when the movie was announced fans were thrilled, not only for more Sex and the City, but to see where Samantha and Smith were at post-series. They were still going strong and had moved from New York to Los Angeles to better suit Smith’s career. And though they both had crazy schedules, they still found ways to show their love to one another. But it soon got to be too much for Samantha and on a trip back to New York she realized that she had sort of lost herself in her relationship and needed time to find herself again. And so, with the delivery of one of her most poignant and profound quotes, “I love you, but I love me more”, Smith and Samantha called it quits. But it wasn’t a big dramatic affair. In fact, the second Sex and the City movie proved that there was no bad blood between them. In the second movie, despite their breakup, Smith asks Samantha to be his date to his movie premiere as he wouldn’t be where he is without her. She accepts, of course, and shows her support for him at the premiere. And though the pair didn’t rekindle their romance as some had hoped, it was just as satisfying to see that they were on good terms and living equally successful, happy lives. If there was any denying that Samantha and Smith were one of the healthiest couples on the show, their maturity post-breakup proved that they were just that, and it makes them all the more beloved by fans. Drama is entertaining and makes for some juicy storylines, but sometimes a genuinely happy and healthy relationship is just as entertaining – and it’s certainly much easier to root for.

Smith Is the Best ‘Sex and the City’ Boyfriend

No matter what side of the Aidan and Big debate you land on, there’s no denying that both parties have their flaws and that neither relationship was perfect. This is true with any relationship, real or fictional, but when comparing Big and Aidan to Smith there’s no contest: Smith is the clear winner. He had a very blunt approach to his and Samantha’s relationship. He never pushed her into a relationship, he simply made it clear that if she wanted him he was all in. He didn’t let arguments go unresolved, or let little things affect their relationship. He always let Samantha know where he stood, there was never any doubt about the feelings between them. It was a breath of fresh air, truly. Even though Aidan and Big are arguably the most famous boyfriends to come out of the show, their respective relationships with Carrie were often messy and rife with drama. And no, it wasn’t always their fault, because a lot of the blame falls on her, but it didn’t ever seem like either party truly knew how to communicate. Smith did, and it made him the perfect partner for Samantha since she’s never been one to beat around the bush. He and Samantha may not have been endgame but they still remain one of the best couples on the show because of the time they shared. It wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t toxic either. It was a very realistic portrayal of a relationship and how it goes through changes and triumphs, and how to work through them while maintaining respect for one another – not just dropping everything and cutting ties. Smith and Samantha’s love story, however brief it may be, stands the test of time and solidifies Smith as the best Sex and the City boyfriend.

Sex and the City is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

