Sex and the City was a true game-changer for modern television. Widely considered one of the shows that turned HBO into the brand it is today, the series centers on the lives of four single, thirty-something women navigating love and relationships in New York City. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City redefined expectations and challenged conventions by openly depicting female sexuality.

With six seasons comprising 94 episodes, Sex and the City has some true classics in its episodic library. Each season has a standout episode that perfectly captures the ongoing themes and storylines, towering over the others and earning a special place in audiences' hearts. Indeed, the best episode from each season of Sex and the City surely places highly among every fan's rankings, thanks to their humor, performances, witty quotes, or the massive narrative developments that take place. And while there was never a dull moment in Carrie Bradshaw's life, some of her adventures are more noteworthy.

1 "The Baby Shower"

Season 1, Episode 10

Season 1 of Sex and the City introduces the main characters and plots and does a brilliant job presenting the girls' friendship. The episode "The Baby Shower" sees the four girls taking a trip to the suburbs to attend the baby shower of Laney, a former party girl turned housewife, whose new attitude and friends make the girls feel out of place.

In its first year, Sex and the City felt odd; logically, it was still finding its footing and settling into its tone, explaining why it featured so many gimmicks it would eventually abandon—like the fourth-wall breaks and Carrie's seemingly endless collection of glitterati friends. However, at its core, Sex and the City was always about the four main friends, and "The Baby Shower" uses them incredibly well. The plot showcases their unique bond, and while it features many of the show's favorite themes—single life, expectations, and romance—it's all in service of a story about the unbreakable ties of friendships. From Samantha staunchly standing up for Charlotte to the four girls confessing their fears and concerns at the bar, "The Baby Shower" is classic Sex and the City in a season that hadn't yet found itself.

2 "Ex and the City"

Season 2, Episode 18

Nearly thirty years after it began, the Carrie and Mr. Big saga is arguably the worst storyline in Sex and the City. After their break-up in the season 1 finale, the two get back together before breaking up (again) in season 2. Big then quickly meets, seemingly falls in love with, and gets engaged to Natasha. The season 2 finale, "Ex and the City," sees Carrie saying goodbye to Big outside of the Plaza Hotel in a bittersweet but cathartic scene that should've been the end of their story.

"Ex and the City" features some of Sex and the City's most iconic moments. From Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte singing "The Way We Were" at the bar to Carrie quoting The Way We Were before parting ways with Big, it's a spectacular episode that proved Carrie could grow as a character, letting go of her past and fiercely walking into the future. "Ex and the City" is among Sex and the City's best episodes, a triumph of writing, directing, and writing that serves as the perfect conclusion to a great season. This should've been the ending of Big's time in the show, closing his story with Carrie on a melancholic but logical note. Why the show chose to go back to Carrie and Big's toxic dynamic, thus erasing all the progress she had made thus far, is still infuriating.

3 "Frenemies"

Season 3, Episode 16

Sex and the City always excelled when it showed the hilarious and awkward situations the four main characters often found themselves in and how the bond between them could get them through the difficulties. "Frenemies" is a highlight not only of season 3 but of the show as a whole, showing how their nucleus interacts with one another and how their individual lives benefit from their friendship.

It's always fun seeing Carrie get humbled a bit, and watching her awkwardly try to teach a class on how to meet men is the type of cringe-worthy humor Sex and the City thrived on. However, Charlotte and Samantha are the true stars of "Frenemies." Their friendship is the show's most underdeveloped, with many fans thinking they aren't real friends and only get along because of their shared bond with Carrie. But "Frenemies" shows Charlotte and Samantha are more alike than they realize, as the former embraces her wilder side, and the latter admits she might have more limits than she'd like to believe. Kristin Davis' evocation of Kim Cattrall's distinctive style is spectacular, and the resolution to their storyline is sweet and endlessly entertaining. Charlotte and Samantha are among the best characters in Sex and the City, and "Frenemies" is a worthy showcase for them.

4 "The Real Me"

Season 4, Episode 2

Otherwise known as "the episode where Carrie falls on a runway and Heidi Klum walks over her," "The Real Me" is among Sex and the City's most famous chapters; even non-fans of the show know about it. The episode sees each girl confronting their insecurities in different ways: Carrie walks the aforementioned show, Miranda embraces her sexiness, Samantha celebrates her body, and Charlotte dares to take a closer look at herself.

"The Real Me" is the best kind of Sex and the City episode: it acknowledges its characters' flaws yet celebrates them for them. Yes, everyone probably remembers Carrie falling, but "The Real Me" is much more than uncomfortable humor. The episode is an ode to self-love and acceptance and a testament to the power of moving on from past mistakes, embarrassments, or regrets. Like many of the show's best efforts, "The Real Me" reframes a well-known message and injects it with self-deprecating humor, witty dialog, and spectacular fashion. It's also a much-deserved showcase for Stanford and Anthony, two of Sex and the City's funniest characters who never received the development they deserved.

5 "Critical Condition"

Season 5, Episode 6

Season 5 is the shortest in Sex and the City; thus, it feels very self-contained, to the point of sometimes being somewhat forgettable. Every character is sort of in-between, except for Miranda, who pretty much carries the season with the arrival of Brady and her inner struggle, refusing to admit her feelings for Steve. The season's sixth episode, "Critical Condition," sees Carrie deal with Nina Katz, Aidan's ex, who reminds her just how awful she was to him. Meanwhile, Miranda and Samantha bond unexpectedly, and Charlotte makes a final stand against her former mother-in-law, Bunny MacDougal.

"Critical Condition" is another classic case of Carrie obsessing over the most minor details. However, the episode actually sees her own up to her mistakes, even if she still doesn't take full responsibility. Charlotte's fight with Bunny is fun, and the episode introduces her future husband, Harry. However, Samantha and Miranda are the main draw here. The latter is desperate for some time off, as Brady is taking all of her time; meanwhile, the former proves she's the friend everyone deserves and is there for Miranda when she needs her the most. "Critical Condition" is a highlight in an otherwise soft season, progressing every storyline while still delivering the humor fans have come to expect from the show. Samantha's solution to quiet Brady is particularly funny and extremely on-brand.

6 "An American Girl in Paris: Part Deux"

Season 6, Episode 20

After a shortened fifth season, Sex and the City returned with a super-sized sixth and final season. Many plots that made more sense in 5—mainly Berger, Robert, and Charlotte's first break-up with Harry—find themselves stuck here before the season moves on to its second half, setting the pieces for its eventual ending. The two-part finale, "An American Girl in Paris," sees Carrie moving to the City of Lights with Aleksandr Petrovsky while each of the three girls deals with their own issues at home.

"An American Girl in Paris" is the perfect ending to the show. Equal parts romantic and funny, the two-parter deftly balances themes and storylines, giving each girl a satisfying ending while embracing a conventional happy ending. Sure, not everyone agrees with Carrie and Big ending together, but at least the other three received satisfying conclusions that made sense for their arcs. As for Carrie, love her or hate her, she stays true to who she is, which is more than many others can say. "An American Girl in Paris" is a stellar ending to one of television's most groundbreaking series and the ultimate proof that these four gals are among the best characters in HBO's rich history.

