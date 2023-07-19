Sex and the City is one of HBO's crowning jewels. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon starred in the show about a sex columnist and her best friends navigating life, sex, and love in New York City.

Acclaimed for its sharp and witty writing, Sex and the City inspired a whole generation of young writers. Carrie's funny, insightful voice-over offered several pearls of wisdom, as did the memorable quotes from several other characters. Whether funny, heartbreaking, cynical, or hopeful, these lines are among Sex and the City's most memorable, cementing its place as one of HBO's best-written shows.

10 "Charlotte Is the Brunette, Miranda Is the Redhead, and Samantha Is Trouble"

Mr. Big is one of Sex and the City's most controversial characters. Many love him, and others outright hate him, a reputation he earned thanks to his awful treatment of Carrie. Big was always elusive and distant, never wanting to get too close to Carrie's world. However, he sometimes made compromises, especially regarding her friends.

This quote, which Big uses to prove he knows who Carrie's friends are, shows a funny side to him that seldom comes out. It's also a good, albeit simplified, description of the girls; Big referring to Samantha as "trouble" is particularly funny, proving that he does care about Carrie's world, even if he doesn't show it.

9 "Hello, My Name Is Fabulous"

Image via HBO

Samantha Jones was Sex and the City's secret weapon. Kim Cattrall's performance as the confident, sexually liberated, and staunchly loyal PR expert earned rave reviews and a legion of devoted and supportive fans who championed her as the show's true star.

This quote perfectly represents Samantha's philosophy. She is someone who doesn't overthink or over-complicate things. Samantha is strong and self-assured, comfortable in her skin, and caring little about what anyone thinks of her. Many wish they could be as confident as Samantha, but she is one-of-a-kind.

8 "I Like My Money Where I Can See It – Hanging in My Closet"

There are shows and movies perfect for fashionistas, and then there's Sex and the City. The series redefined what fashion in television could look like, pushing boundaries and inspiring a generation of women to dress outside the box and purchase Manolo Blahniks.

Carrie Bradshaw lives and breathes fashion; she once claimed she used to buy Vogue instead of dinner because it "fed (her) more." Thus, this quote perfectly describes Carrie's personality; indeed, the famous writer is all about labels, spending her money on designer pieces and forsaking other luxuries – like rent. One famous storyline has her in danger of losing her apartment despite spending $40,000 on shoes.

7 "I Have a Child. The Jig Is Up."

Miranda Hobbes is Sex and the City's resident cynic. She doesn't believe in romance or tradition, embodying the modern woman who prioritized her career over finding a man. Miranda is intelligent and down-to-Earth; flattery doesn't work on this high-powered lawyer.

When marrying Steve, Miranda opts for a burgundy dress. She rejects the traditional white, claiming she wants nothing that says "virgin" because "the jig is up." It's a witty but refreshing line, perfectly delivered by the incredible Cynthia Nixon. Most importantly, it represents Miranda to a tee, painting her as someone who will not alter herself to fit society's standards.

6 "Friendships Never Go Out of Style"

Image via HBO

The Sex and the City girls have one of the best friendships on television. Carrie loves and values her bond with Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte more than anything, using them as emotional support and, as she once crassly puts it, a "meal ticket" – their sexual and romantic experiences are prime content for Carrie's column.

However, despite Carrie's notoriously selfish personality, she truly and deeply loves her friends. Carrie often stresses the importance of having friends in one's life and isn't blind to the fact she would be in a much darker place if it weren't for her three friends, who are always there to pick her up when she falls.

5 "Maybe Some Women Aren't Meant to Be Tamed"

Mr. Big and Carrie have one of television's most toxic relationships. The two break up and get back together several times across the franchise, although their break-up in season 2, after his engagement to Natasha, is the most memorable, mainly because it should've stuck.

After much thinking and pain, Carrie realizes Big is not for her and says goodbye, considering his stoic and detached demeanor is no match for her chaotic nature. This quote, in which Carrie places herself as a free spirit looking for someone "just as wild to run with," is a thoughtful and beautiful sentiment. Carrie was always a more vibrant individual, and while her connection with Big was unique, their dynamic repeatedly proved that he was indeed too guarded for someone like her.

4 "I Want to Enjoy My Success, Not Apologize for It"

Image Via HBO

Ever the career woman, Miranda enjoyed the perks of her high-profile job: she is the first of the girls to buy an apartment and leads a staunchly independent life. Miranda works harder than any of the other girls, pulling in 80-hour weeks and putting her personal life second to her career.

When she begins dating Steve, there's a clear imbalance between their incomes and lifestyles, causing trouble for the relationship. However, Miranda speaks the truth with this quote, which showcases the struggle many successful career women have when dating men who earn less than them. Luckily, Steve learns to shine on his own, thus allowing Miranda to remain her successful, ambitious, powerful self.

3 "I Love You Too, Richard, But I Love Me More"

Image via HBO

Samantha has two serious relationships throughout Sex and the City. The first is with wealthy hotelier Richard Wright, her male counterpart who enjoys casual sex and leads an opulent, carefree lifestyle. The two begin a serious relationship that ends when he cheats on her, and although they reconcile, Samantha never trusts him again.

Although Richard tries his best, Samantha begins doubting everything and second-guessing his every word. Realizing that's no way to live and unwilling to become a jealous, possessive type, Samantha does the healthy thing and breaks the relationship off. Her parting words to Richard might be the most inspiring and empowering in Sex and the City, cementing Samantha's place as the show's best character.

2 "Maybe We Can Be Each Other's Soulmates"

Carrie Bradshaw was a very flawed character, but her commitment to her three best friends was undeniable. The powerful and sentimental reason behind their strong bond was that they didn't see each other as mere friends but rather soulmates, as Charlotte puts it, with men being "these great, nice guys to have fun with."

Sex and the City was, arguably, the first show to deal with the idea that a soulmate isn't necessarily a romantic partner; friends can be soulmates because the love they share is just as valid and real. Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte were always there for each other, and their bond was far stronger than anything they shared with anyone else – at least until the revival.

1 "Some People Refuse to Settle for Anything Less Than Butterflies"

As a renowned and considerably successful writer, Carrie enjoyed musing about life, love, and heartbreak. Her elaborate metaphors were sometimes great, sometimes cringe, and almost always memorable. However, this reflection from the season 5 finale might be her best.

Carrie ponders about the people in her life and the curious and sometimes confusing choices they make. "Some people are settling down, some are settling, and some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies." It's a beautiful, deep, melancholic thought that perfectly captures Sex and the City's essence. Life is all about choices, and while it sometimes might seem like time is slipping away, there is always a chance to find a butterfly.

