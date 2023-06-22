If the title wasn’t any indication, Sex and the City largely focused on relationships, more specifically, the relationships of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). By the time the series finished its run, each character had had their fair share of flings, short-term relationships, and partners that had stood the test of time and became just as pivotal to the show as the ladies themselves. Two of the most focused-on relationships of the show were that of Carrie and her two great loves, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Which relationship you prefer is still a hot topic among fans of the show, some think Big was meant to be with Carrie, while others think her true match was Aidan. She, of course, ends up with Big, and their story continues with the two follow-up movies and the reboot series, And Just Like That…

But now Carrie is a widow, after Mr. Big dies on his Peloton, and her journey throughout Season 1 of the reboot saw her grappling with her grief and struggling to move on in her day-to-day life, let alone in romance. But as we know from teaser images and the Season 2 trailer, Carrie is finally ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool for real this time. But she isn’t moving on with just anybody! In a thrilling reveal for fans, Aidan is back and ready to win Carrie’s heart all over again. In anticipation, it’s time to look back on their love story and prepare for a new chapter of it to unfold.

How Did Carrie and Aidan Get Together?

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show focused heavily on Carrie’s tumultuous relationship with Big. When it was good it was great, but when it was bad, it was ugly, and the pair split for good in Season 2. Come Season 3, Big is married and a distraught Carrie struggles to get over it. Enter Aidan. The pair meet in the episode “No Ifs, Ands, or Butts” when Stanford (Willie Garson) tells her of a handsome furniture designer who is having a furniture expo downtown. Stanford encourages her to talk to him, but before she can, Aidan’s dog comes running towards her, initiating a meet-cute between the two that feels straight out of the movies.

The pair embark on a relationship that, for the first time since Big, feels like something really special for Carrie. Aidan tells her that he doesn’t date smokers which prompts Carrie to quit, and that just goes to show how much she wants this to work. (Up until then, smoking was Carrie’s vice, you know, next to shoes and cosmopolitans.) Aidan is also insistent on taking things slow, never initiating more than a steamy makeout session at the end of the night. This shocks her as none of her previous relationships built an emotional connection before a physical one.

But while we as viewers could see that Aidan was a perfect match for her, and the healthiest relationship we’ve seen her in by far, Carrie naturally struggled with the remnants of her relationship with Big. When Aidan wants her to meet his parents, she panics and pushes him away, asking for space. He gives it to her and doesn't call while his parents are in town, and thankfully, she comes to her senses. She realizes her self-sabotaging tendencies, and leans fully into her relationship with Aidan, pushing her fears aside.

Carrie Cheats on Aidan With Big

However, that only lasts so long, and as we come to learn about Carrie, Big is always going to be in her heart in some way. This is proven when she and Aidan bump into Big and his wife, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), at a furniture show. Big confides in her about his relationship with Natasha, telling her how unhappy they are. The admission is something Carrie longed to hear at the beginning of the season, pre-Aidan. Big’s sudden reappearance in her life is unexpected, and though she tells him she's happy with Aidan, there's still a part of her that yearns for Big. This ultimately leads to the pair engaging in an affair, with Aidan and Natasha unknowingly caught in the crossfire. Carrie reveals her indiscretions to Aidan, unable to live with her guilt a second longer. But ultimately, Aidan isn’t able to look past Carrie’s cheating, and Aidan breaks up with her at Charlotte's wedding.

Do Carrie and Aidan Make It Work the Second Time?

Come Season 4, Carrie tries dating again, but any efforts are squandered the second she and Miranda see their ex-boyfriends together. It turns out that Steve (David Eigenberg) and Aidan are planning to open a bar together. Carrie realizes at the opening of the bar that she has yet to get over Aidan and tells him so. Though Aidan is understandably reluctant to jump into a romance with her again, he reveals he feels the same. But it was never going to be easy for them the second time around, they still had so much to work through, so many wounds that had yet to heal. These things come to the forefront when Aidan finds out Carrie and Big are still in touch. Carrie tells him that he’ll either have to forgive her for what she did or they’ll have to break up, and Aidan agrees to give things another try — a real, proper try.

Aidan proposes to Carrie later in the season and moves into her apartment with her. He even buys the apartment, so they can expand it and make a life together. But Carrie’s self-sabotaging ways strike again, and she begins to feel an innate pressure and anxiety as they plan both a wedding and apartment renovations. He agrees to take things slow after she tells him she isn't ready to get married yet, but that changes pretty quickly. At a fancy black-tie event, Aidan asks Carrie to elope. She ponders it before realizing that he’s only asking, only rushing, because he still doesn’t trust her after her affair with Big. The pair break up again in front of a gorgeous fountain — a moment that would be picturesque if it wasn’t so sad.

Following their break-up, Aidan moves out of her apartment and sends Carrie a notice. It says that she either has to buy the apartment back from him or find a new place to live. She manages to buy it back with some help (or rather, a guilt trip) from her friends and begins her journey of moving on from him.

Will Aidan and Carrie End Up Together in 'And Just Like That...'?

Image via HBO Max

Of course, Carrie and Aidan had to bump into each other at least once in the time after their breakup. After all, isn’t it a sort of rite of passage to awkwardly bump into your ex at some point? The pair cross paths in Season 6 as Carrie tries to hide from a date. She discovers that Aidan is now married and has a son, and he seems genuinely happy.

But that wouldn’t be the only time the pair bumped into each other. The two shockingly cross paths in Sex and the City 2, while the girls are on a trip to Abu Dhabi. At the time of their meeting, she and Big are having marital struggles. She bumps into Aidan at a local Abu Dhabi market, and he asks her to dinner. Over dinner, they reminisce about old times and catch up on new ones, and he shares that he has had two more kids. They share a kiss at the end of the night but nothing more occurs, and she reconciles with Big by the end of the film.

But now, 13 years after their last encounter, Aidan is back in the picture. Though we know he and Carrie are going to reignite their romance, I can’t help but wonder… will it turn out better for them this time? Will they finally get their happy ending? Was Aidan the one Carrie was meant to be with all along? There are so many questions to be answered. Perhaps Aidan is just serving as a post-Big fling. After all, he’s familiar to her, and she’s comfortable with him, maybe that’s what she needs. But maybe, just maybe, they were simply an example of “right person, wrong time,” and now is finally their time to do things right.