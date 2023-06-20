As is the case with most shows, there’s always one character who gets on fans’ nerves more than any other. For Sex and the City fans, that character just happens to be the star of the show, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). Technically the entire group shares the spotlight, but the show does predominantly center around Carrie since she’s our narrator, and we see a lot of things from her perspective. But main character doesn’t exactly equal best character, and no episode proved that more than the Season 4 episode “Ring a Ding Ding.”

This 'Sex and the City' Episode Shows How Self-Absorbed Carrie Really Is

Image via HBO

Season 4 saw Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) give their relationship another try after ending things due to her affair with Big (Chris Noth). But despite not seeing Big romantically nor sexually anymore, she still remains his friend, something Aidan doesn’t feel comfortable with, ultimately leading him to break things off with Carrie — mind you, they were engaged at this point. On the flip side, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is still reeling from her divorce from Trey (Kyle MacLachlan), and is unable to figure out what to do with her ring — so it’s really just heartbreak city for the girls. The episode in question takes these two storylines and mashes them together but not in a way that’s actually useful to the characters, like, say, working through their respective breakups together. Instead, it pits Carrie against Charlotte in the most petty of arguments.

With Aidan moving out (RIP, one of Sex and the City's best relationships), he leaves Carrie papers that tell her she has 30 days to move out of her apartment or buy it. Being a long-time renter, Carrie is wholly against the idea, not to mention she doesn’t have the money to even think of doing so. After complaining to Big, he hands her a check that will more than cover the cost, but she says she can’t do it, to the agreement of her friends who claim it would just make things complicated and messy. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) offers to loan Carrie half of the money, with Samantha (Kim Cattrall) offering the other half, meanwhile Charlotte slurps on her drink as Carrie practically stares daggers at her for not offering as well. This later culminates in Carrie showing up at Charlotte’s to berate her for it, saying that while she wouldn’t have taken the money, Charlotte still should’ve offered. And though Charlotte is often quite meek, she rightfully stands up for herself, telling Carrie that money and friendship don’t mix, and in a particularly applause-worthy line: “It is not my job to fix your finances. You’re a 35-year-old woman, you need to learn to stand on your own.”

Carrie also meanly picks at Charlotte, calling her out on her inability to part with her wedding ring and the fact that she’s still wearing it. She also points out that Charlotte doesn’t even need the money, adding that she’s volunteering at a gallery, to which Charlotte says this is because no one will hire her, and she’s called seven different galleries. It all just goes to show the ugly side of Carrie’s personality and how self-absorbed she is. There’s no doubt that she loves her friends, but she has a horrible way of showing it at times, and this was truly a breaking point in that regard. Sure, Carrie was stressed with the current situation, but was that any reason to take it out on Charlotte and make her feel like such a garbage friend? No, absolutely not.

By the end of the episode Charlotte pitches in, offering Carrie her wedding ring, as she had spent all episode debating what to do with it — whether to make it into earrings, or a necklace, or simply pawn it. Instead, she decides to tell Carrie to use it for her down payment, which is definitely sweet, but after everything, Carrie is extremely undeserving of such a grand gesture. Charlotte is the romantic of the friend group, so parting ways with her wedding ring and her marriage in general was tough for her, and to have Carrie’s tantrum on top of it all was just not a good mix.

Carrie Has Always Been a Bad Friend

Image via HBO

As mentioned, it’s not an unpopular opinion to think that Carrie is both a bad person and friend, because frankly, she is at times — not all the time, but frequently enough to where it has become a pattern, and it’s a wonder the girls have continued to stay friends with her. Carrie’s shopaholic nature and her fashionista ways are what helped to popularize the show and give it such vibrancy. It was a cute quirk about her, and we all loved that she used her oven as storage rather than for its actual purpose. But as Miranda pointed out in this episode, Carrie has spent at least $40,000 on shoes alone (the biggest case for why Sex and the City is the most unrealistic fantasy!), and if she sold them, she’d be able to afford her apartment. But she’s of course against this idea and instead seeks to take out a loan, which is of course denied. She also shops around at other apartments, acting bratty and critical about each and every one, yet she won’t actually do anything to help herself out of the pit she’s in, which is what leads to her friend’s offerings of help. It’s this episode that just really emphasizes how selfish of a character Carrie is and how she values herself above all else. No longer are her quirky shopping escapades charming, they’re eye-rolling here, and as Charlotte said, it is not anyone else’s job to fix her finances but her own. The fact that she doesn’t see that and simply expects a hand-out, is all too telling of her character — whether or not she would actually take her friend’s money aside, it’s the simple fact that she saw the offer as a sort of test of friendship rather than genuine generosity.

It’s natural for friendships to fluctuate of course, that’s only natural, and it’s not a bad thing to lean on your friends in times of need. But shaming them and making them feel bad for not helping you out of a situation caused by your own irresponsibility is not the way to go about it. There will always be some sort of soft spot for Carrie, as the show simply wouldn’t be the same without her, but there’s also no denying that her development throughout the series lacked and that her friends deserved so much better at times. Maybe this is one of those skippable episodes on a rewatch, better to live in peaceful denial of this Carrie moment than have to relive it.