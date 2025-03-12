Kristin Davis has been part of the Sex and the City franchise ever since the HBO series kicked off in 1998. However, just because the actor has stuck with her character Charlotte York for the better part of the last 27 years, it doesn't mean that she agrees with every decision that the writers make. In a recent episode of the podcast Are You a Charlotte?, Davis — who hosts the show — was asked to select the most shocking moment or storyline in the entire series. She decided to go with Sex and The City: The Movie instead.

The actor mentioned a storyline from the 2008 movie that was not from her character, but instead from the lead Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). The movie was a turning point for the story of Carrie and her long-time boyfriend Mr. Big (Chris Noth) because he finally showed some commitment and proposed to Carrie — and Charlotte was one of the characters that celebrated it the most. However, Big then delivers a plot twist that sets the entire movie into motion. Davis commented:

"The most shocking thing was Big standing Carrie up at the wedding. That was really, really bad. okay? Now, I know we wouldn't have had a movie without it. I get that. I totally get that. And thank God the movie was, you know, much seen and beloved, and we're so grateful for that because it was a really big risk. But that was really bad. okay? Really, really bad, and I can't believe she forgave him. Just can't believe it. Still."

Carrie Forgiving Big Paid Off, Mostly