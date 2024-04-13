The Big Picture Sex and the City is more about female friendship than it is about romance, with the most in-depth, heartfelt bonds being between Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte.

Carrie and Miranda's honesty, support, and ability to forgive make them the ultimate best friends in Sex and the City.

Sex and the City reminds viewers that friendships can be more important and fulfilling than romantic relationships, especially when the show's central romance between Big and Carrie is arguably the most toxic.

New on Netflix this month, Sex and the City has the chance to usher in a new generation to the fashionable world of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), who is on the hunt for a man in the concrete jungle. Her escapades of hook-ups, break-ups, and situationships littered the streets like empty coffee cups, and she and her friends changed the pop culture landscape in television for good. Sex and the City ran for 6 seasons on HBO from 1998-2004, and four glamorous women in New York City brought audiences into the new millennium with lots of style and romance.

Of course, there's no Carrie without Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), or Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). Created by Darren Star and based on the column and novels written by Candace Bushnell, the series changed how single women on television were portrayed. Finding a man in the Big Apple is like fighting in a never-ending war of liars, cheaters, and scams. Carrie's longest war was with the elusive businessman, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Whether audiences love them or hate them together, they have become the relationship most associated with the show. But, it's nowhere near the best ship. No relationship was ever as strong as the two main best friends, Carrie and Miranda, whose friendship outshines any romance in the show.

'Sex and the City' Isn't Really About the Romance

As the seasons progressed, it became clear that Sex and the City is not actually about the women's romances with men. It's about their friendships with each other. Samantha Jones became a feminist icon as a sexually liberated woman not in the search for a soulmate, but for a good time. Samantha is always Carrie's hype woman and ferocious defender or party pal, like when she hypes Carrie up before her big catwalk at the fashion show in Season 3. There is really no length Samantha isn't willing to go to for her friends. She even helps Carrie remove a stuck diaphragm after getting her nails done in the Season 2 episode, "The Cheating Curb." That is true friendship. Add on the fact that Parker and Cattrall allegedly still have an ongoing feud, and their friendship on and off-screen gets most of the buzz.

But while Carrie and Samantha’s relationship may be the flashier one thanks to all the sex jokes and martini glasses, Carrie and Miranda have the truest friendship in the series. Who could forget when Carrie drops everything in the middle of the night to come stay at Miranda's apartment because she's afraid she has a ghost in the Season 4 episode, "Ghost Town"? Having conversations at 2am while wearing pj's in bed, dunking Oreos into their milk because they’re too scared to sleep alone, is the ultimate relationship that no man, or Samantha, can ever come between.

Carrie and Miranda Are the Best 'Ship on 'Sex and the City'

Boyfriends come and go. Friends stick around for the hard part and hand you a tissue, and order the next round of beer. Miranda is always there for Carrie through thick and thin, especially pertaining to Big. Parker and Nixon also share an irreplicable chemistry that shines through the screen. Though Carrie has her faults and sometimes puts men first, Miranda is never afraid to call Carrie out and tell it like it is. Their honesty and endless support is a bond that not even the most toxic men, like Big, can break.

Carrie has notably received lots of flack for her various treatments of Miranda. The most infamous incident occurs when Carrie sends Aidan to help a naked Miranda who's hurt her neck after showering, instead of going herself. Parker has defended the moment, and came to Carrie's defense when The Cut highlighted the moment in regard to her being a bad friend, saying, "That's the worst example! Come on! There are so many moments when Carrie is good, generous, reliable, loving, present, and supportive to her dear Miranda. I assure you! We just need time together and a VCR, I can prove it!"

When Carrie brings bagels to Miranda in the aftermath to apologize, it might seem like a small gesture, but it's still a gesture of love. It's the fact that Miranda forgives her that is a testament to their strong bond. Yes, Carrie can get self-involved when men enter the picture, but at the end of the day, Miranda will always be there to push her to be better in her worst moments. The two share an honesty and intimacy that the other women never eclipse. They can go out on the town together, but they can also just sit in bed and eat bagels, and have a fantastic time.

The Biggest Fight and Make-Up Happens Between Carrie and Miranda

Girls who run away from their ex-boyfriends together, stay together. In the Season 3 finale, "Cock a Doodle Do," Carrie and Miranda run into their ex-boyfriends, Steve and Aidan. As both men are in new relationships, the women must come to terms with their single status, and wonder if they're the problem. That becomes blatantly clear when Carrie and Miranda have their most important fight in a clothing store during the episode.

In the aftermath of Carrie's cheating scandal with Big, it finally seems like the end of a toxic cycle. Some fans of the show still find Carrie to be frustrating, and believe she carries a victim complex despite her own culpability in her unhealthy relationship with Big. Miranda finally puts those feelings into words: "Wake up, Carrie. How many more times are you gonna go through this? He is bad for you. Jesus, every time you get near him, you turn into this pathetic, needy, insecure victim. And the thing that pisses me off the most is that you're more than willing to go back for more."

No one can dish out tough love like a friend, especially Miranda. While they eventually make up, it's a fight that needed to happen. The argument symbolizes Carrie and Miranda's friendship as a whole. Miranda is always there to bring Carrie back down to Earth when she gets carried away with men. And on the other side of the spectrum, Carrie is always there for any panicked call from Miranda about men, like when she was once worried that the man she was seeing was too attractive for her in the Season 3 episode, "What Goes Around Comes Around." Carrie smooths out Miranda's edges, and encourages her to find love. They're opposites who attract, and they make each other better, through both the good and the bad.

'Sex and the City' Is a Celebration of Female Friendship

At the end of the day, men come and go, but friends remain. Carrie and Miranda have too many memorable moments to count. Some highlights include them going on a girls' trip to Los Angeles, attending the opening party of their ex-boyfriends' new bar, or the support Carrie lends when Miranda's mother dies. At a time when female-led-ensemble shows were still hard to come by, Sex and the City was an important reminder to television that female friendships brought in viewers too.

Nothing breaks your heart like a friend, not even a man. Sex and the City knows this, and nothing could ever beat the love Carrie and Miranda share through the good and bad. They will always rise above the unsteady ship of Carrie and Big, and as the reboot series And Just Like That proves, they're still going strong. In the words of Charlotte York, who summarizes the series in a couple sentences on one of their group lunch dates: "Maybe we can be each other's soulmates. And then we could let men be just these other great, nice guys to have fun with."

Sex and the City is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

