And just like that...Sex and the City is finding a second home on Netflix. The series, which premiered in 1998 and became an instant hit as one of the highest-rated comedies of the year, has been exclusively available on streaming platform Max. While the show has been around for decades, moving to the mega-streamer brings the opportunity not only to find a new audience but to remind old viewers of what they loved about the series and give them a single destination to watch it from start to finish. Based on the 1996 novel by Candace Bushnell, the series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. The series follows best friends as they navigate life as women in New York City.

In addition to fans enjoying the chemistry between the four leads, they also loved the unrealistic world they live in. Similar to Friends, the clothing, apartments, and seemingly wide-open schedules of Carrie and her crew were a form of escapism enjoyed by audiences around the world. The show was continually popular through all six seasons of the series, spawning two films and a spin-off series, And Just Like That..., which stars most of the original cast. Beginning April 1, 2024, you can catch all ninety-four episodes of Sex and the City streaming on Netflix.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Carrie Bradshaw

The leader of the group, Carrie Bradshaw, is a columnist for The New York Star, writing about dating, sex, and love and the lessons she and her friends learn from being women living in Manhattan. Carrie is undoubtedly the most fashionable person in Manhattan, with incredible outfits in just about every scene of the series. Carrie loves her job, eventually writing a book based on her articles and becoming the love guru of New York City. While And Just Like That... has given her character lots of obstacles to overcome, Carrie remains optimistic and a bright light for her friends.

While Sex and the City made lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker a household name, the series wasn't her first major recurring role. Parker had appeared in twenty episodes of Square Pegs, twenty-two episodes of A Year in the Life, and twenty-six episodes of Equal Justice before starting her run as a fashionista writer. After her run as Carrie, Parker appeared in Glee and starred in two seasons of another HBO series, Divorce. After an almost two-decade-long break as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker returned to the role in the spin-off series And Just Like That... in 2023.

Kim Cattrall

Samantha Jones

Image via HBO

The most outspoken of the gang, Samantha Jones is a character that exudes confidence and pushes her friends to be more outgoing. The oldest of the group by almost a decade, Samantha never judges her friends and even helps Carrie through her complicated love triangle with Mr. Big (Chris North) and Aidan (John Corbett). While Samantha has a couple of long relationships throughout the series, she ultimately decides she is happier alone.

While Kim Cattrall only appears in a brief cameo in the new series And Just Like That..., she certainly made her mark on Sex and the City. Previous to her run as Samantha, she'd appeared in films like Masquerade, Mannequin, and Breaking Point. Since her time on Sex in the City, Cattrall has appeared on shows like Filthy Rich, Glamorous, and How I Met Your Father. While she doesn't appear as a regular in the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That... Cattrall did make a surprise cameo in the Season 2 finale of the Max series last year.

Kristin Davis

Charlotte York

Image via New Line

A respected art dealer, Charlotte York goes through many ups and downs throughout the entirety of the series. While she initially gets divorced from her first husband, she eventually marries again, this time to Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler). After struggling for years to have a baby, Charlotte and Harry eventually adopt a baby girl named Lily. At the end of the series, Charlotte is living happily in New York with Harry and Lily, remaining, as always, a kind and loyal friend to Carrie, Samantha, and Miranda.

Like her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis was no stranger to acting when she landed her role in Sex and the City. Davis had previously appeared in thirty-two episodes of Melrose Place, which was also created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star. Davis continues to take on the role of Charlotte York in And Just Like That... where she dives deeper into her love of art and continues to show growth not just in her friendships but also in her family.

Cynthia Nixon

Miranda Hobbes

The Type-A personality of the group, Miranda Hobbes, is a fiery lawyer. Miranda acts as Carrie's voice of reason, although she is often quite cynical when it comes to discussing men. When Miranda becomes pregnant with her son Brady, she is forced to shift her priorities from work to family and find new meaning in her life as a mother. Miranda is a big part of the spin-off series And Just Like That... where she continues to learn about herself and how she views the world.

Cynthia Nixon has appeared in shows like House, The Big C, 30 Rock, Hannibal, Broad City, and Ratched. Her film career includes The Pelican Brief, Addams Family Values, and Girl Most Likely alongside Kristin Wiig.

David Eigenberg

Steve Brady

Image via HBO

We first meet Steve Brady as Miranda's on-again-off-again boyfriend and the father of her child, Brady. Steve later becomes Miranda's husband and the two move in together in a townhouse in Brooklyn. Steve is a constant in Miranda's life, and his loyalty and dedication to her prove valuable as they navigate life's ups and downs. Steve appears in And Just Like That..., where he works on expanding his idea of what his life could look like if he puts himself first.

Sex and the City isn't David Eigenberg's biggest role, as he currently plays Christopher Herrmann in the hit NBC series Chicago Fire. Eigenberg has also had recurring roles in Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Justice and has been a part of both Sex and the City films, Sex and the City, and Sex and the City 2.

Chris Noth

Mr. Big

Image via HBO

While it's often debated who Carrie Bradshaw's "one true love" is, Mr. Big is definitely in the running. While his name is later revealed to be John James Preston, Carrie lovingly refers to him as "Big" throughout their relationship. Although Big doesn't have the best ending in And Just Like That..., as an episode one member of the cast, he is still considered by some fans to be the best fit for Carrie.

Chris Noth has appeared in series like The Equalizer, Doctor Who, Manhunt, and Tyrant. Noth was one of the stars of the drama The Good Wife alongside Julianna Margulies.

John Corbett

Aidan Shaw

Image via HBO

The second of Carrie's great loves, Aidan Shaw, is a furniture designer who has a rocky relationship with Carrie throughout the Sex and the City series. While the two met in a classic romantic-comedy meet-cute, they never seemed to find their footing over the course of the show. Aidan is another character who continues his story in And Just Like That..., but it's his time on Sex and the City that solidified him as a fan favorite, giving fans a real debate over who is the best fit for Carrie.

John Corbett has had quite a romantic comedy career, starring in all three of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Serendipity and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movies.