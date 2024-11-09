Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) is a key component in making Sex and the City work. She is a deeply romantic character and is the nice popular girl who holds her friend group together. Throughout Sex and the City, she showcases her ability to love while staying true to herself and her own values. What sets Charlotte apart as a character in the series is the fact that she is optimistic and truly believes that everyone can find love.

Many of Charlotte’s best episodes delve into her capacity for love while also showcasing what a fantastic friend and partner she is. Some episodes, like, "The Agony and the 'Ex'-tacy" showcase Charlotte's ability to reinvent herself after a major life change by focusing on herself and leaning on her friends. Other episodes, like 'Great Sexpectations', demonstrate Charlotte's deep ability to love and remain true to her own values. Each Charlotte-centric story highlights the character's nuance and capacity to always be a romantic.

10 'All or Nothing'

Season 3, Episode 10

In "All or Nothing," Charlotte continues to prepare for her marriage to Trey (Kyle MacLachlan). Conflict arises when she is asked to sign a prenuptial agreement since Trey comes from a wealthy background. While Trey expresses support for Charlotte as she advocates for herself, Charlotte finds herself increasingly at odds with her future mother-in-law, Bunny (Frances Sternhagen). Her experience is contrasted with Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who initially celebrates moving into a new apartment with her friends before getting the flu.

While this episode spends much of its time focusing on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her guilt over continuing her affair with Big (Chris Noth), Charlotte's story is an important one. While she continues to fall in love with Trey through their engagement, this is a major test for Charlotte to face. Watching Charlotte reflect on the implications of what this prenup involves adds depth to her character and shows that she takes her future seriously.

9 'Luck Be an Old Lady'

Season 5, Episode 3

In “Luck Be an Old Lady,” everyone reflects on the fact that they are getting older. In particular, Charlotte struggles with the fact that she is turning 36 and would rather stay 35 indefinitely. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) also struggles with her age and her changing appearance. The women make their way to Atlantic City to celebrate while dealing with their respective insecurities. Carrie becomes obsessed with thinking that Richard (James Remar) is cheating on her while on their trip.

Charlotte's story in "Luck Be an Old Lady" is deeply relatable. The fact that she is so keen to preserve a time in her life when she feels her most confident. Charlotte's story resonates because, even though she is the group's most optimistic member, she has her own insecurities as well. While this episode highlights all the women facing their age in different ways, Charlotte's story is particularly resonant. Like in the rest of Sex and the City, Charlotte finds her optimism in this episode and is able to feel her feelings.

8 'Out of the Frying Pan'

Season 6, Episode 16

"Out of the Frying Pan" follows Charlotte as she processes her grief around her infertility. She eventually buys a dog, who she names Elizabeth Taylor. This is a tough episode for each of the women as they confront challenges in their respective lives. While Charlotte grieves her infertility, Samantha confronts her cancer diagnosis, and Carrie confronts her boyfriend Aleksandr (Mikhail Baryshnikov) for being insensitive.

In this episode, Charlotte displays her vulnerability. This episode is an example of how Sex and the City handled difficult subjects in unique ways. Watching Charlotte get to explore her maternal instincts while caring for this dog. There is a bittersweetness to Charlotte's story here. Watching Charlotte channel her grief into something beautiful makes her all the more endearing. Charlotte is at the beginning of a new chapter in this episode, and it is sweet to see how she and Harry (Evan Handler) come together through everything.

7 'Frenemies'

Season 3, Episode 16

In "Frenemies," Charlotte admits to herself and her friends that she is feeling sexually frustrated in her marriage to Trey. She has a vision for her own sex life and expresses the fact that Trey is not meeting her needs. Charlotte eventually blows up at Samantha for invalidating her experiences. Charlotte eventually connects with her sorority sisters to let loose and express her frustrations to people who are listening to her.

This episode is another example of a Charlotte-centric story that captures the character's complexity. "Frenemies" also showcases the deep friendship that exists between these characters, Charlotte and Samantha in particular. The fact that Charlotte recognizes that she has more in common with Samantha than she thinks, even though they are often polar opposites. Charlotte's ability to stay true to herself while accepting that there are additional layers to her personality.

6 'Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women'

Season 2, Episode 17

This episode follows Charlotte as she dates a twenty-something with disastrous results. "Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women" is a meditation on how each character compares their twenties with their thirties. Charlotte finds herself pretending to be in her twenties herself when she begins dating her younger beau. While much of the main story focuses on introducing Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), Big's girlfriend, Charlotte's story is both funny and heartfelt.

"Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women" leans into the humor while also letting Charlotte reflect on where she is in life. It is a relatable journey to watch Charlotte wrestle with how much she has changed since she herself was in her twenties. Sex and the City always left room for its characters to explore what it means to be in one's thirties and Charlotte is given a chance to do so in this story. Watching her learn from her less than ideal experience is a testament to her character.

5 'The Catch'

Season 6, Episode 8

"The Catch" features Charlotte and Harry's wedding, which completely goes off the rails. Nevertheless, the two end up getting married, and setting the stage for their future together. After a significant amount of drama involving Carrie's disastrous liaison with Harry's best man and Samantha lamenting the fact that she is single for the moment, Charlotte and Harry eventually make it under the chuppah. Even though everything seems to go wrong on their wedding day, Charlotte and Harry make it all work out.

This episode is a testament to the fact that Charlotte and Harry are one of the best couples on Sex and the City. As a couple, Charlotte and Harry faced a lot of obstacles leading up to their marriage. Their relationship is a culmination of all the work they put into their relationship. It is so sweet to see Charlotte, always the hopeless romantic, finally get to start her happily ever after with the man she was always looking for.

4 'A ‘Vogue’ Idea'

Season 4, Episode 17

"A 'Vogue' Idea" follows Charlotte as she tries to plan the perfect baby shower for Miranda, with mixed results. While Carrie begins her job at Vogue, Miranda continues to focus on starting her family, with Charlotte wanting to be a supportive friend. Charlotte's recent divorce has her putting even more effort into her friendships, and this is one way that she wants to show for Miranda in particular. Unfortunately, her efforts ultimately cause Miranda frustration.

What makes this episode such an important one for Charlotte is the fact that she wants to show up for her friend in this way despite her own recent divorce. Charlotte's story in this episode of Sex and the City is a testament to her thoughtfulness. Even if she is sometimes misguided in wanting to do the right thing for her friends, she is always there for them. The fact that Charlotte is dealing with her own grief by throwing herself into this baby shower is an authentic way to showcase her humanity.

3 'The Agony and the ‘Ex’-tacy'

Season 4, Episode 1

"The Agony and the 'Ex'-tacy" kicks off a new chapter for each of the women, but for Charlotte in particular. In the wake of her separation from Trey, she leans on her friends to help her through. This decision did not come lightly. Charlotte faces the ramifications of the separation and considers what her new life might look like. Miranda, Carrie, and Samantha are all at a crossroads in their respective lives as they look at the realities of their respective relationships.

Throughout Sex and the City, Charlotte demonstrates her ability to be self-reflective. This episode is proof that she is capable of navigating a major life change by allowing herself to feel all her emotions. Charlotte's story in "The Agony and the 'Ex'-tacy" is another example of the character showcasing her vulnerability. She may not be able to fully show up for her friends when they need it. However, this is just proof that she is human, and sometimes requires a little more support.

2 'Ring a Ding Ding'

Season 4, Episode 16

The focus of "Ring a Ding Ding" is Carrie's financial difficulties after having to buy her apartment back from Aidan (John Corbett). Carrie expresses hurt and shock that Charlotte does not offer any kind of financial assistance in her time of need. Charlotte is put in an uncomfortable position, as she views mixing friendship and money as a bad idea. Carrie confronts Charlotte about this, and the two spend most of the episode in conflict.

What makes this such an important episode for Charlotte as a character is the fact that this story represents a chance for Charlotte to consider her own values. This episode represents one of Carrie's worst moments in Sex and the City, and it is unfortunate that Charlotte takes the brunt of this misguided frustration. Ultimately, "Ring a Ding Ding" demonstrates Charlotte's ability to be an excellent friend as she reflects on what is most important to her.

1 'Great Sexpectations'

Season 6, Episode 2

"Great Sexpectations" follows Charlotte as she makes the decision to convert to Judaism after choosing to pursue a relationship with Harry. The two have honest discussions about this, and Harry expresses the fact that he only sees himself ending up with someone Jewish, even though he may not always take his own faith seriously. Charlotte agrees to learn more and recognizes the importance of being on the same page with the man she has decided is the love of her life.

This is Charlotte's most pivotal moment in Sex and the City, as it represents everything she believes in. Charlotte's relationship with Judaism is one of the most poignant parts of her character. Charlotte displays earnestness, genuine curiosity, and love when approaching Judaism, which makes it a natural fit for her as she looks to her future. While her initial foray into her new faith may contain missteps, it is always clear how much she loves Judaism and how much she wants to create a Jewish home with Harry.

