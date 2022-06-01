For the Sex and the City fans who have always wondered about Miranda’s sexuality, actor Cynthia Nixon has confirmed Miranda always had ‘queer qualities.’ In an interview with Variety, the actor spoke at length about her character Miranda Hobbes’ trajectory in the revival show And Just Like That...

Nixon who herself came out in 2004, was first approached by showrunner Michael Patrick King with the idea. As the revival show explores different aspects of the familiar characters, the actress offers a new layer to her beloved character. “Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her. And I think for a lot of gay women, she – we didn’t have a gay woman! But she was a stand-in for the gay women we didn’t have.”

And Just Like That... managed to turn the original series on its head; the series followed the characters – Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Nixon) in modern times, dealing with life-changing events like Big’s (Chris Noth) death, and Miranda and Steve’s (David Eigenberg) break up among other things. A core member of the series' quartet, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) was stuck in London for the sequel series, missing all the fun.

Image via WarnerMedia

RELATED: Why Miranda’s Character Arc in ‘And Just Like That’ Is Not Revolutionary

For King, Miranda was always an ‘anarchy character’ and her marriage to Steve was ‘almost against her will.’ He explained, “She was like, ‘Why do I have to wear a dress and go out and pretend guys are smarter than they are?’” Hence, during the early development of the revival show, the idea of Che Diaz came up. Played by Sara Ramírez, Che is a standup comedian and a podcaster. While Miranda and Che did not get along well initially, by the season's end they fall in love head over heels. Nixon explained:

Miranda has always grappled with power, and female power versus male power, and women getting the short end of the stick — and that’s a big issue for women who are queer. I think not having to be under a man’s thumb has always been one of the very appealing things that being with another woman has to offer.

The original series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star for HBO. It followed the adventures of four friends living in New York. In course of six seasons, the show became a cultural phenomenon amassing millions of viewers across the globe.

A season 2 for And Just Like That was green-lit in March 2022 with no official release date set yet.

'And Just Like That...': 6 Questions We Had While Watching the Sequel Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shrishty Mishra (7 Articles Published) More From Shrishty Mishra

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe