Whether it be while watching for the first time or while rewatching for the hundredth, a Sex and the City marathon never gets old. Over the course of six seasons, the show follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). It primarily focuses on their sex and love lives, as narrated by Carrie's sex column, but it also highlights the strong friendship between the four women at its center.

Sex and the City has many phenomenal episodes that are laugh-out-loud funny, heartwarming, and occasionally truly devastating. When looking back on the show's episodes, there are some that seem to really define the show, whether that be through hilarious scenes, heartbreaking storylines, or truly unique things that would only happen on Sex and the City. These are 10 essential Sex and the City episodes, ranked.