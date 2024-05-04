When thinking of comedic television, Sex and the City might not be anywhere near the top of the list. That's because Sex and the City isn't exactly one of those burst-out-loud-laughing type shows. The series' humor is more intellectual, awkward, and relatable. It's almost therapeutic and that's what keeps viewers coming back time and time again.

With only six seasons, what started as a pseudo-documentary style dramedy found its comedic groove in later seasons. After dropping the straight-to-camera interviews in season one, Sex and the City shifted its focus onto a single narrator, Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), telling her journey and the journey of the other three women she loves most: Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha. Carrie is more than a sex columnist, she's the main writer of this story and her witty repartee turns situational circumstance into situational comedy.

Sex and the City A group of four single women in New York City date all several eligible bachelors while forging strong friendships with one another. Release Date June 6, 1998 Cast Cynthia Nixon , Kristin Davis Sarah Jessica Parker , Kim Cattrall Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

10 "Secret Sex"

Season 1, Episode 6 (1998)

Image via HBO

Sex and the City follows the lives of four women who, despite their very different personality types, navigate the ever-changing landscape of life together. They are the best of friends. No subject is too taboo for their brunch table. It's the more risqué version of The Golden Girls. "Secret Sex" finds Carrie wondering if Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) is keeping her a secret after finding out her very old friend Mike Singer (played by Michael Port) is doing the same with his girlfriend. This leads viewers down a path of secret relationship exploration where we find out Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall) has no secrets and Charlotte (played by Kristin Davis) once dated a Hasidic Jew.

This episode sets the tone for the rest of the series. We learn how a simple notion can cause a major spiral. In this case, it's Carrie's old friend Mike planting the idea that she might be the secret in her relationship. These types of misunderstandings mold Carrie's column and fuel the brunch conversations that are the bread and butter of every episode. There's also the iconic fashion. While it's stylish and fun to look at, the fashion in this series often leads to humor. In this case, it's Carrie's "naked dress" which is not only the talk of her girlfriends, but also catches the eye of Mr. Big and NYC bus graffiti artists. Humor aside, "Secret Sex" does leave viewers with one question though: What happened to Mike Singer? As Carrie's very good friend of ten years, it's a little strange we never see him again.

9 "The Cold War"

Season 6, Episode 17 (2004)

Image via HBO

Miranda and Steve are back together and moving to Brooklyn. Smith Jerrod's (played by Jason Lewis) career is soaring to new fictional heights, which leaves Samantha with something to prove. Carrie is getting cozy downtown with her Russian lover, Aleksandr Petrovsky. Yet none of this compares to the antics of Charlotte and Anthony (played by Mario Cantone) as they enter Charlotte's King Charles Spaniel, Elizabeth Taylor, into a dog show.

Anthony Marentino does not get enough accolades for his comedic contributions to the overall ensemble in Sex and the City. Cantone has a flawless sense of comedic timing, delivering each line of dialogue with precision and expertise. This special skill turns remarks like "this is not the type of bl*wjob I was hoping for today" into complete showstoppers. Now, mix in a dog that's in heat, Charlotte's sense of proper etiquette and suddenly an average dog show has become comedy gold. If anything, "The Cold War" honestly turned the heat up.

8 "The Baby Shower"

Season 1, Episode 10 (1998)

Image via HBO

There's one formula that always works well for Sex and the City, and that's taking the four main women out of the city. In "The Baby Shower," our fab four visit the suburbs to attend a friend's shower. From the moment they receive the invitation there's resistance. Not just for baby showers in general, but because this baby shower is for former party girl turned housewife Laney.

This is the only episode in season one where the documentary-style interviews feel purposeful. Here these interviews add extra humor by highlighting how tough it is to be a mother. Not in the traditional motherhood sense, but in the struggle to keep holding onto the person you once were, become the person you want to be while also accepting who you are now. Meanwhile, Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha arrive at the shower wearing black, a symbolic nod to mourning or rebellion or both. Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon) even refers to the party as a cult. Even Carrie and Samantha's subtle pops of color feel worn begrudgingly. Giving this situational comedy aspects of horror and solidifying the unbreakable bonds of our main characters. Especially as Samantha throws an "I don't have a baby" shower.

7 "Where There's Smoke..."

Season 3, Episode 1 (2000)

Image via HBO

The Manhattan quartet takes a ferry to Staten Island where Carrie is judging the New York Fire Department's annual male calendar finalists. Also on the jury is a local politician who becomes infatuated with Carrie. Afterward, Miranda and Carrie end up with the task of dragging a very drunk Charlotte home when Samantha goes home with a firefighter. From the premise alone, this episode was destined for greatness.

After a bit of a sophomore slump in season two, "Where There's Smoke..." kicks off season three strong. From well-written callbacks to the physical comedy by Davis, Nixon and Cattrall, viewers are entranced from the start. It's especially Davis' drunken dancing to Carol Douglas' "Doctor's Orders" followed by her drunken epiphanies that she's a catch and getting married this year that opened doors for more of Charlotte's innocent, desperate and superficial humor as the seasons go on.

6 "Easy Come, Easy Go"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2000)

Image via HBO

In all TV shows and films there are always quotes that live rent-free in the minds of viewers. One of the most recognizable lines in Sex and the City comes from Samantha Jones in "Easy Come, Easy Go." This is the episode where Sam is dating a guy with "the funkiest tasting spunk." No matter what she tries, it doesn't get any better. Meanwhile, Miranda and Steve (played by David Eigenberg) have broken up but still live together, and Carrie experiences the inevitable run-in where her ex, Mr. Big, meets her new boyfriend, Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett).

Everyone who has ever dated feels this episode deep in their soul. The complicated human emotions of attachment, jealousy, love and loss. Sex and the City finds a way to take these very human experiences and perfectly balance the drama with comedy. Like Samantha's adamant stance that, "There's always a contest with an ex. It's called 'who will die miserable?'" This is really an episode where Kim Cattrall shines. Between defending and validating her girlfriends, and the more physical comedic high jinks around giving rather disgusting bl*wjobs, Cattrall's unapologetic confident performance takes the cake. Proving Samantha Jones to be the best character in the series.

5 "Ghost Town"

Season 4, Episode 5 (2001)

Close

As the episode title "Ghost Town" suggests, ghosts of all kinds are the theme here. Samantha experiences a lesbian romance with her lover Maria (played by Sônia Braga), but her very active sexual past haunts them. Charlotte is trying to insert herself into her relationship and her apartment with Trey (played by Kyle MacLachlan), but her mother-in-law, Bunny (played by Frances Sternhagen), and Bunny's interior design tastes haunt the happy couple at every turn. Miranda is hearing mysterious noises from the apartment above, yet nobody lives there. Even Carrie is haunted by an invitation to Steve's new bar where her ex Aidan is a silent partner.

Charlotte York steals the spotlight in "Ghost Town" as she develops a spine while being haunted by Bunny's dust ruffles, mallard ducks and plaid decorations. "It's like we live in the Museum of Natural Ugliness," is one of the greatest Charlotte quips in the series. Who knew being haunted could be so funny? Well, besides the series Ghosts. Watching Charlotte stand up for herself was also an invaluable lesson in how confronting your fears can be empowering. A lesson that's reinforced by Samantha, Miranda and Carrie throughout the episode.

4 "The Post-It Always Sticks Twice"

Season 6, Episode 7 (2003)

Image via HBO

From the beginning, Carrie and Berger (played by Ron Livingston) was a relationship that couldn't last. Berger's lack of confidence was never going to allow Carrie's success to shine. However, breaking up via a Post-It note that read "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me," was a level of cowardice Carrie was not prepared for. "The Post-It Always Sticks Twice" centers on Carrie's break-up.

Is there anyone out there that doesn't think of the post-it breakup when thinking of Sex and the City? This episode is not only one of the funniest episodes by writing, circumstance and props, but will also go down as one of the single greatest episodes of Sex and the City in general. Sarah Jessica Parker's performance as the confused, angry, disrespected woman scorned is captivating. Viewers watch as Carrie descends from a casual conversation among friends unpacking the turn of events, to public displays of revenge-driven, petty outbursts in front of Berger's friends, to a final plea of insanity as Carrie breaks the law by smoking a joint on a street corner. "The Post-It Always Sticks Twice" is one of those rare episodes that's more comedy than it is drama. Next to Parker's performance, honorable mention goes to the fashion callback that occurs after Carrie convinces Miranda to go out by saying "no excuses" and then suddenly we see a label on Miranda's skinny jeans that reads "No Excuses."

3 "Anchors Away"

Season 5, Episode 1 (2002)

Image via HBO

Sex and the City knew how to start their seasons off with a splash, and season five's premiere episode "Anchors Away" is no exception. Over what becomes an episodic staple, brunch with the ladies, Charlotte introduces her best friends to the concept that you only get two great loves in your life. This sends Carrie down a classic spiral as, according to Charlotte, she's already had two: Mr. Big and Aidan. Samantha is heartbroken over catching her now ex Richard cheating on her. All of this leads to a confidence boost for Samantha, Charlotte and Carrie during Fleet Week.

"Anchors Away" provides a great life lesson in letting go of who you were and embracing who you are. Miranda now has a baby, Brady, and that changes the way some things work in her life. For example, substituting certain adult language for less vulgar options around Brady. That does not mean Miranda cannot still do adult things. Samantha, meanwhile, seeks justice for Richard's heinous act and does something most women only dream about doing. As she papers Richard's neighborhood with fliers calling him a cheater, even local law enforcement sides with her. It's this kind of outspoken, blunt honesty that makes Samantha a female icon. It also makes for great comedy.

2 "Great Sexpectations"

Season 6, Episode 2 (2003)

Image via HBO

In "Great Sexpectations," viewers are introduced to Smith Jerrod in the most hilarious way, as Samantha and a dozen other women attempt to be the last woman standing at the inedible Raw restaurant. Of course, Samantha won this competition, leading us to what would eventually become the healthiest relationship in Sex and the City, all while giving us some of Samantha's best moments. Meanwhile, Charlotte has decided to become a Jew and is in the process of proving to the rabbi she's fully committed to the notion (traditionally a rabbi rejects a potential convert three times before allowing them to begin the process).

While Charlotte is busy learning Jewish tradition, a process that lends itself to plenty of chuckles in this episode, it's Carrie's drunken striptease for Berger that tops the physical comedy chart. Women truly shine everywhere in this episode though, especially all the background actors hoping to go home with the hot waiter at Raw. None of them pull off "sexy" while eating raw foods as well as Cattrall can, though. In fact, without Samantha and Cattrall's brilliant performance of her, the Sex and the City formula simply did not work. With that said, however, every single member of the ensemble pulls their weight in this episode to deliver a truly spectacular piece of television.

1 "The Big Journey"

Season 5, Episode 7 (2002)

Close

Mr. Big and Carrie are the ultimate on-again-off-again TV couple, but "The Big Journey" explores new territory. Big has been living on the West Coast and Carrie's book tour is conveniently heading that way. After convincing Samantha to board a train with her to San Francisco, the duo are struck with a series of small misfortunes. The bachelor party onboard is filled with happily married, faithful men, Carrie develops a pimple, and the first-class accommodations leave something to be desired. A combination shower-toilet? To quote Samantha, "I'm starting to understand why there was a murder on the Orient Express."

What Carrie never expected from this journey was that Mr. Big would've read her book cover-to-cover, finding himself morally upset at the pain he caused Carrie. As much as Carrie tries, and tries, to get Mr. Big to notice her sexual appeal, he's too wrapped up in exploring (and healing) the past to even consider it. It's all the physical attempts for affection and attention that brings a new level of comedy to the series. Carrie just can't get a break in this episode. Even her book tour stop is upstaged by the international sensation Mr. Winkle - a dog. However, all jokes have a pay-off and eventually "The Big Journey" pays off with Carrie finally getting laid.

Sex and the City is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX