And Just Like That... recently finished its second season on a high note, finally reminding audiences why they fell in love with Carrie Bradshaw and her friends. Indeed, Sex and the City was a television game-changer, redefining the limits of the sex-comedy genre and revolutionizing how shows portrayed female sexuality.

A large reason behind the show's overwhelming success was the charming and hilarious characters that populated Carrie's world. Because while Miss Bradshaw was the show's de-facto lead, she wasn't necessarily the funniest character in the city. Her friends and their love interests were as interesting as her, and some, if not most, were far funnier.

10 Harry Goldenblatt

Harry Goldenblatt is the second-to-last major love interest to arrive; alas, he's the only one who made it all the way. Played by Evan Handler, Harry is Charlotte's divorce attorney, who forms an unexpected romance with her. The two marry and adopt a daughter in season 6 and welcome a second one in the first movie.

RELATED: The Best 'Sex and the City' Characters, Ranked

Sweet and loving, Harry is arguably the best of the Sex and the City men. He supports and loves Charlotte unconditionally and is a wonderful father to Lily and Rock. He might not be the funniest character in the franchise, but he had more than enough great qualities to make up for it.

9 Steve Brady

Image via HBO

David Eigenberg plays Steve, Miranda's main love interest throughout the original Sex and the City. He is a bartender who sustains a long, on-again-off-again romance with Miranda, culminating in the birth of their child in season 4 and eventual marriage in season 5.

Steve is charming and surprisingly suave, with a soft disposition that makes him quite pleasant. He might not be laugh-out-loud funny, but he had some memorable comedic moments, including when he broke his nose and had to wear tampons to stop the bleeding. And Just Like That... did his character very dirty, but Steve has always deserved better, and he remains a fan-favorite among fans of the long-running franchise.

8 Bunny MacDougal

Frances Sterngahen played Bunny MacDougal, the mother-in-law from hell, in seasons 3, 4, and 5 of Sex and the City. Bunny is Trey's overbearing and controlling mother who Charlotte constantly clashes with. Bunny wants to control every aspect of her son's life, much to his new wife's chagrin.

Bunny is a major antagonist in Charlotte's story, and Sternhagen does a spectacular job in the role. She is wickedly funny, crafting a character that is equally annoying and entertaining. Sternhagen received a richly deserved Emmy nomination for playing Bunny in season 4, recognizing her significant contributions to one of the show's best seasons.

7 Carrie Bradshaw

Image Via HBO

Sarah Jessica Parker became a television icon with her celebrated portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Carrie is the all-seeing, all-knowing narrator of the show, whose romantic escapades make the bulk of the ongoing narrative. Flawed and proudly so, Carrie is among the most disruptive characters in modern television.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Movies and TV Shows, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Although she is the protagonist, Carrie is far from the funniest character in Sex and the City. She has her moments, especially when her awkward personality and tendency to speak before thinking take over. However, Carrie's storylines often focused on the dramatic aspect of love, leaving the comedy to other characters.

6 Magda

Magda is the ultimate mother figure in Sex and the City. The late Lynn Cohen played the beloved character from seasons 3 through 6 of Sex and the City, returning for both films. Magda is Miranda's doting housekeeper; despite a rocky start, they form a close bond, with Magda becoming a surrogate mother for the staunchly independent lawyer.

A traditionalistic but surprisingly open-minded woman, Magda wants the best for Miranda. She initially tries to steer Miranda into a more stereotypical life but eventually accepts her for who she is. The character has few lines, but Cohen's facial expressions do most of the heavy comedic lifting, resulting in a wholesome performance that was as heart-warming as funny.

5 Stanford Blatch

Image Via Max

The late Willie Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie's best friend outside the main girls, throughout Sex and the City's six seasons and the subsequent two movies. Stanford comes from old money and is a successful talent agent with a difficult romantic life.

Often referred to as the show's "Fifth Lady," Stanford is a crucial figure in Carrie's life. He is famous for his extravagant wardrobe and self-deprecating sense of humor, which shines the most when he's with Carrie. Stanford is among the few recurring characters to receive individual storylines during the original show's run, showcasing his unique brand of insecure but effective humor.

4 Charlotte York

Image via New Line

No character in Sex and the City goes through a more significant change than Charlotte York. Kristin Davis has played the Park Avenue princess since the original show, returning for both movies and the revival. Charlotte starts as the most materialistic and romance-obsessed of the four women, willing to sacrifice everything for her happy ending. Eventually, she gets it, albeit not in the way she thought she would, thus challenging all her beliefs about love.

Charlotte was one of Sex and the City's most unexpectedly funny characters. Although she was often disqualified as the group's resident conservative, Charlotte was wilder than many believe, starring in some of the show's most memorable moments. Her humor was more restrained than her friends, but she was no less entertaining. Time has been kind to Charlotte, becoming the funniest character in And Just Like That... and proving that change is good for everyone, including fictional characters.

3 Anthony Marentino

Anthony Marentino is Charlotte's best friend outside of the girls. He is a loud and highly opinionated wedding planner who becomes integral to her life, appearing in the show's last seasons and the two movies. He becomes a main character in And Just Like That..., receiving a surprisingly sweet storyline.

RELATED: The Best 'Sex and the City' Quotes, Ranked

Mario Cantone is a gifted comedian and does brilliantly playing Anthony. Although the character starts as little more than a walking stereotype, he slowly becomes a fully-fleshed character, albeit slower than others. Still, Anthony is always incredibly funny, offering loud and biting observations and scathing insults that reinforce the "mean gay" trope but remain undoubtedly hilarious.

2 Miranda Hobbes

The cynical and fiercely independent Miranda Hobbes was among the most groundbreaking characters from the original Sex and the City. A career woman who was unafraid to go against tradition and convention, Miranda represented the modern woman. She was highly analytical, stubborn, and realistic; she didn't want a prince charming, she wanted a great apartment and financial stability.

Cynthia Nixon won an Emmy for portraying Miranda, and she fully deserved it. Miranda was hilarious, employing ironic and self-deprecating humor to critique society's obsession with traditional archaic values. Nixon was arguably the show's most versatile and gifted performer, imbuing Miranda with many contradictions that made her more relatable and funnier.

1 Samantha Jones

Image via HBO

Kim Cattrall cemented her legacy as a modern television icon with her portrayal of Samantha Jones. The confident, unabashed Sam isn't only the best character in Sex and the City but one of the best characters in HBO's history, thanks largely to Cattrall's spirited, game-changing performance.

Samantha starred in the show's most memorable moments. Whether putting fliers trashing her cheating ex or lying to get into an exclusive pool, Samantha was always entertaining and irreverent. She was what many people wanted to be, but few could, and audiences loved her for it. Samantha is always funny, bringing the sex and the comedy to Sex and the City.

NEXT: The Most Important 'Sex and the City' Episodes, Ranked