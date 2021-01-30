With the Sex and the City HBO Max revival limited series officially on the way, it's time to start thinking about the storylines. Officially titled And Just Like That..., this new Sex and the City installment will catch up with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to live their lives as fabulous 50-somethings. Recently, Parker opened up in a new interview to tease out possible storylines in the 10-episode series and share her excitement for the scripts the diverse writers room hired by executive producer Michael Patrick King would deliver.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Parker confirmed that COVID-19 would be a factor in the HBO Max revival. According to Parker, COVID will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Parker also teased a ton of possible storyline directions for the HBO Max revival to take, both for her as well as Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis). But, instead of offering firm teases, Parker opted for the very Carrie move of rhetorical questions. She shared,

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” said Parker. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

But wait! There's more.

Image via New Line Cinema

The Sex and the City star continued, "What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?" and went on to throw out questions about Miranda and Charlotte, who are now parents of teenagers:

"What is their life like? For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

What Parker noticeably does not touch on is how the Sex and the City revival will address the absence of Samantha and the alum who plays her, Kim Cattrall. No official reason behind Cattrall's non-involvement in the revival limited series has been given, nor should we expect one to emerge any time soon. And while it's unconfirmed, there are easily searchable records about the alleged disagreements Cattrall has with the rest of the Sex and the City team over the years which may have contributed to her not returning for this new chapter.

In light of this, Sex and the City fans will be eager to see how And Just Like That... explains away Samantha's absence after playing a pivotal role in the franchise for more than 20 years. With COVID set to be addressed, one can't help but wonder: Will the pandemic changing the lives of everyone around the world also change the lives of New York City's most fashionable quartet by removing one of them in an untimely manner?

The Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That... begins filming in New York City this spring. For more, check out our picks for the best TV shows on HBO Max right now.

