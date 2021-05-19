The 'Grey’s Anatomy' star will make history as the first non-binary actor in the 'Sex and the City' franchise.

And Just Like That, HBO Max’s revival series of Sex and the City, has just cast Sara Ramirez, a non-binary actor, as a series regular. Ramirez will play Che Diaz, a queer, non-binary podcaster. Che runs a podcast that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is a regular guest on and is described as being outrageously funny as well as an advocate for gender expression of any kind. Not only is Che Diaz the first non-binary character featured in Sex and the City, but Ramirez is also the first openly non-binary actor to appear in the popular franchise.

Ramirez is a Tony winner and an Emmy nominee, perhaps best known for playing doctor Callie Torres in the beloved ABC drama, Grey’s Anatomy. Callie Torres has been featured in a television series longer than any other LGBTQ+ character in history. Ramirez is also known for their Tony-winning role on stage as Lady of the Lake in Broadway’s production of Monty Python’s Spamalot and their main role on the CBS series Madam Secretary as policy advisor Kat Sandoval.

On top of being a celebrated performer, Ramirez is also an award-winning activist and a major voice for equality among LGBTQ+ individuals. Michael Patrick King, who created Sex and the City and serves as an executive producer on And Just Like That, was recently quoted on his thoughts about Ramirez joining the cast of the new show, saying:

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Ramirez joins Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis for the 10-episode revival series which is set to start filming in New York City this summer. Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in the original Sex and the City series and film adaptations will not return for the revival. The original series, created by Darren Star, was based on a novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell and ran from 1998 to 2004. Two film adaptations were released in theaters in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

Since Ramirez is said to be a series regular, it’s safe to assume audiences can see a lot of them in the new HBO Max series. However, it isn’t clear whether they will be in all 10 episodes or just a majority. Since production starts this summer, And Just Like That should be released by either the end of 2021 or early 2022. If fans of Sex and the City can’t contain their excitement for the revival, they can always rewatch all six seasons on HBO Max right now!

