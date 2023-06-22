To say that Sex and the City was hugely influential during its run would be an understatement. To this day, it still holds cultural relevance that just never seems to dwindle. It’s been a lot of people's comfort watch at some point in their life. With six seasons, two movies, and a reboot under its belt (as well as a prequel series) the show has no shortage of memorable moments. Whether it be a character, an episode, or simply a line of dialogue, it left a lasting mark on pop culture forever. Sex and the City is still providing inspiration for TV shows and films nowadays, with tone, setting, and the characters themselves taking shape in modern-day media. But one of the most pivotal examples was derived directly from a line in the show that inspired a best-selling book and its subsequent film adaptation. He’s Just Not That Into You has gone on to become a best-selling self-improvement book as well as a beloved rom-com, and it all started with a conversation between Berger (Ron Livingston) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

Related: Revisiting 'Sex and the City': Was Mr. Big Just a Mr. Big Narcissist?

The 'Sex and the City' Conversation That Started It All

Image Via HBO

Back in Season 6 of Sex and the City, the episode “Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little” aired, wherein Miranda had a date with a guy and is telling her friends (and Berger) about the night. She says that they shared a goodnight kiss after he walked her home but he turned down her offer to come upstairs due to an early meeting in the morning. They then kissed once more before he left. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are quick to assure her that doesn’t mean anything bad but that he simply wants to take things slow. Miranda asks Berger for his thoughts, wanting a man’s opinion for a change, to which he simply says “He’s just not that into you.”

He follows this up by saying that if the guy was truly into her, he’d be coming upstairs, meeting or no meeting. While Carrie and Charlotte seem mortified by this, Miranda says she feels liberated and that it could’ve saved her so much time and money in the past. We rarely see a man’s advice on the show, or rather, a man’s good advice, so for Berger’s insight to actually stick with Miranda was quite a big deal.

What Is 'He's Just Not That Into You' About?

Image Via Warner Bros. Pictures

He’s Just Not That Into You was first released as a self-improvement book in 2004, with the cheeky tagline of “Your daily wake-up call.” The film adaptation came in 2009 with an all-star ensemble cast, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, and Scarlett Johansson, just to name a few. And the film actually pays homage to the Sex and the City moment that inspired it in a scene with Justin Long and Ginnifer Goodwin’s characters, Alex and Gigi (respectively). Gigi goes out on a date with a real estate agent named Conor (Kevin Connolly) and ends up befriending barowner and Conor's friend, Alex, who never commits to relationships long-term. At first glance, it doesn't seem like there's any potential for romance between the two, after all, she's looking for love, and he's primarily looking for lust. But he ends up taking an interest in her situation and gives her the rundown on all the dating signs she misinterprets.

The ensuing conversation is a much more in-depth version of the speech Berger gave Miranda, with Alex trying to help Gigi decipher which of the men she dates or is interested in are actually worth her time. Every time she has a question about a man she's dating, she calls up Alex for advice, like in one particularly funny moment when the guy she's on a date with (and making out with) tells her he'll be going out of town and thus be out of touch. She calls Alex from the guy's bathroom and asks what she should do. He tells her to run, but she begins to make excuses that maybe he really will be out of town, but he doesn't believe that wherever this guy is supposedly going that he'll actually be out of touch.

The two butt heads over their views of love — where Gigi is a hopeless romantic, Alex just tends to go with the flow and values flings. It all culminates in a big moment between them that puts the entirety of the film, and the original conversation that started it all, in perspective. She tells him that while she may dissect every piece of her relationships and puts herself out there a little too much, at least she still cares. Whereas he finds women expendable to him, and while his way may mean he doesn't embarrass himself or get his heart broken in the process, he's never going to fall in love either. She twists the knife just a little more by saying: "I may do a lot of stupid shit but I'm still a lot closer to love than you are."

Gigi and Alex eventually fall in love, of course, with her falling first and misreading all of his signals as she so often does. But eventually, he lets his guard down and lets her in, and the pair share an emotional confrontation at her door where she tells him she's finally found someone who is zero drama, who calls, and who does what he says, to which he insists he can do that stuff too. She tells him he never did though, and that he has consistently told her to stop thinking every guy will change and to stop thinking that she's the exception. But he simply kisses her and tells her that she is his exception. (Swoon!)

The film follows more than just Alex and Gigi though, with a total of nine main characters that are followed throughout. Each one has their own dating and relationship problems. There’s Janine (Jennifer Connelly) whose husband (Cooper) enters into an affair with another woman, Anna (Johansson). We have Beth (Aniston) whose boyfriend of seven years, Neil (Affleck), won’t propose, and there’s Conor (Connolly) who’s in love with Anna. And Mary (Drew Barrymore) is just trying to navigate dating in the digital age. Each story intertwines, with all of the characters knowing one another in some way, but it really is Gigi at the heart of it all. She is the epitome of “He’s just not that into you” as she’s the one who always misinterprets the signs and is essentially the audience self-insert just trying to figure out the world of dating. She's the one who learns all the rules and exceptions, learns how to navigate the mixed signals and signs, and finds herself in the process. We see her let her guard down and finally stick up for herself after so many years of letting men walk all over her in hopes of finding love. The other characters are fascinating too of course, and show the many different sides and dynamics of love, but it's Gigi (and Alex) who epitomizes the Berger speech that inspired the entire book and film.

'He's Just Not That Into You's Writers Worked on 'Sex and the City'

Image Via HBO

The film and novel have the perfect flair to accompany Sex and the City, it’s witty, it’s sweet, and really could act as a feature-length vignette from the same universe as its inspiration. And that is all thanks to the book’s authors Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo who both worked in the writer’s room on Sex and the City. And it turns out the idea was derived from more than just the Sex and the City episode and was a real conversation between Behrendt and Tucillo. Behrendt reportedly told Tucillo that her date was “just not that into her,” and like Miranda in the show, Tucillo was delighted by the insight.

When talking about the book with Oprah, Tucillo said, "There's nothing, nothing like the torture of waiting and hoping and longing and making excuses… that is the suffering of dating,". Whereas Behrendt offers the male perspective of it all, saying, "I know exactly what that dude's doing — he is blowing you off, in the nicest possible way he can." The fact that the book is written by a man and a woman, and thus has a dual perspective, adds a unique layer to it. Sex and the City is from the women’s perspective, so getting a man’s insight was a new change of pace, even though we will always love the advice from our favorite New York singles. Maybe it’s cheesy, or maybe it’s genuinely helpful, that’s up to you, but it’s a fascinating (and frankly iconic) piece of Sex and the City history nonetheless.