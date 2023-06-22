Remember in Sex and the City, when Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) fell off the sidewalk into a shaft full of vegetables because she didn’t want to hold Smith Jerrod’s (Jason Lewis) hand? Even though her extensive sexual history proved she had performed pretty much every sex position under the sun... holding Smith’s hand was just a little too intimate for Samantha. So when she does, finally, surrender herself fully to Smith, Samantha unlocks a whole different side to herself that had been buried deep down for decades, all in the name of self-preservation. Allowing herself to hold Smith’s hand is Samantha's best moment in Sex and the City, and that’s not to say that her best moment was only possible through the company of a man, because that really goes against everything Samantha stands for. Rather, this teeny display of intimacy marked the moment that Samantha finally let her guard down. With Kim Cattrall surprisingly returning to the franchise for a quick cameo in And Just Like That Season 2 following a very public feud, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit our sex-positive icon.

It Takes a Lot for Samantha To Let Her Guard Down — Especially After Richard

In true Samantha style, however, she does put up a fight before truly retiring from her hypervigilance. Her heart’s not really in it to resist, though, because Smith is truly a great guy, and his relationship with Samantha was one of the most positive in the entire Sex and the City series. Samantha knows that Smith is an amazing guy. She knows he loves her. But that’s just it — the idea of love and all that comes with it terrifies Samantha. If we peel back Samantha’s outward layers of strict independence, self-reliance, and toughness, we learn that she, too, finds comfort in being loved. It is not to say that her strong, confident, and free-spirited self was a coverup for a broken soul, because Samantha really didn’t want to be tied down, and she really did just love sex more than intimacy. And after listening to her friends continuously fret over their failed monogamous relationships, Samantha was in no hurry to commit to someone emotionally.

Prior to Smith, the longest relationship Samantha had been in was with Richard Wright (James Remar), a hotel owner with a limitless supply of money and arrogance. Samantha and Richard start off on the very wrong foot. Samantha applies to work for Richard as his PR manager, and although Richard recognizes that Samantha is well overqualified for the job, he turns her down because she is a woman, and also because she once upon a time slept with his architect. But in a true Samantha move, she will not stand for blatant sexism, telling Richard: "If I was guy, you would've shaken my hand, bought me a scotch, and given me a key to an office. It's amazing. A man with such innovative vision can be so short-sighted." Shortly afterward, Richard hires Samantha, not out of guilt but out of admiration for her confidence that so perfectly shut him up and put him in his place. It was this fierce confidence that attracted Richard to Samantha, and the two shared more than a few things in common: ferocity, stubbornness, ambition, competitiveness, strong work ethics, as well as sharing passionate affinities for sex. Richard and Samantha fall madly in love. But unfortunately, their relationship was very much characterized by passion, obsession, and physicality, and these things do not know how to endure.

Richard ends up cheating on Samantha, and the stern walls around her heart became even sterner, despite the great lengths that Richard goes to to beg for her forgiveness. Although Samantha loves Richard, she cannot bring herself to forgive him as his act of cheating burdens her with uncertainty. But this is because Samantha and Richard's relationship was never built on trust. From the moment Richard pursued Samantha in Season 4, their relationship was built on magnetic tension, sex, and materialism through the ways in which Richard always showered Samantha with gifts. It is also clear that the only change we see in Samantha during her stint with Richard was that she became unsure of herself. Falling in love with Richard didn't open her heart, or break down her walls. Her character remained in classic Samantha style because Richard reflected that style: confident, uncommitted, and obsessed with careers and sex. Fast-forward to Samantha's era with Smith, however, it is clear that the key to Samantha’s heart is still well hidden, but it is also obvious that the stirring feelings Samantha has for Smith are challenging her in ways she isn't used to. Samantha tries to push Smith away, despite his determination to be affectionate and loving. She tries to make excuses, saying that Smith is too young and inexperienced for her. But these excuses aren’t about Smith at all, they are all to do with her refusal to be vulnerable.

Richard and Smith love Samantha for her ballsy, unapologetic nature, but Smith, however, loves Samantha's vulnerabilities too, unlike Richard who from the outset demeaned women for possessing emotions. Indeed, that subconsciously set the tone for Samantha's behavior with Richard, where she never allowed herself to be vulnerable and hated herself for becoming insecure after he cheated on her. Smith is an entirely different person compared to Richard, though. Where Richard seemed to have everything and still demanded more, Smith knew nothing of greed and desired nothing more than to pursue his love of acting, and to stand by Samantha's side. Unknowingly, that was exactly what Samantha needed: a soul mate type who'd stand by her side and accept her for her whole wonderfully flawed and multilayered self.

Samantha and Smith Had the Healthiest Relationship in 'Sex and The City'

In a last ditch effort, Samantha abandons Smith at his own party which was incidentally held at one of Richard’s hotels. Samantha goes upstairs with Richard and has sex with him in the bathroom believing that this would sever whatever feelings she had for Smith, but she is not enjoying herself at all, and the realization hits her all at once. Samantha cannot believe her fear of intimacy brought her to this absurd moment, and that she would let herself abandon Smith for somebody as vile as Richard. So when she returns to the party, feeling worthless, it is there that she finds Smith waiting for her outside the elevator. Smith knows what she did, but he isn’t mad at her, not in the slightest. Perhaps quietly, Smith knew it would take something drastic for Samantha to realize how much she loved him, and he was ready to wait for her until she figured that out.

This is where Samantha comes to change. Rather than building her relationship with Smith on a foundation of just sex, she builds it upon trust, too. The two fall in love through companionship and support, and slowly but surely, Samantha lets Smith chip away at the walls around her heart. So, it is a truly significant moment when Samantha finally lets Smith hold her hand. This subtle act of intimacy reveals that Samantha had finally allowed herself to trust and rely on somebody else. Smith was able to show Samantha how relationships don't need to be purely physical or purely emotional, they can in fact be somewhere in between.

Kim Cattrall will return in And Just Like That Season 2. The first two episodes premiere on Max on June 22 with a new episode released every Thursday.