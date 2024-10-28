It wouldn't be an overstatement to call Sex and the City one of the most influential shows in television history. Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw, a single, thirty-something writer living in New York City. Through her weekly column, Carrie chronicles the struggles of the modern woman to find love and passion, using her experiences as well as those of her three best friends: independent and ambitious lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), sexually liberated PR executive Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). and romantic and conservative art gallery manager Charlotte York (Kristin Davis).

Sex and the City redefined standards and challenged conventions with its progressive views on female sexuality. However, another crucial part of the show that played a key role in its success was the fashion. Sex and the City was a runway for prestigious designers, making a household name out of Manolo Blahnik and painting a glamorous, unattainable lifestyle that turned New York into the mecha of the fashion industry during the early 2000s. Each of the four main Sex and the City girls had a defined style and aesthetic, and while they were all dressed head-to-toe in couture, some did a better job at it. Ranking these gals' fashion sense will always be daunting, but this list will attempt to do it. Factors to consider will be the girls' approach to fashion, how important it was in their everyday lives, how their choices reflected their characterization, and how much they contributed to millennial fashion ideas and perceptions.

4 Miranda Hobbes

The most unadventurous and clean-cut of the four

Close

People can sometimes be quite unfair to Miranda Hobbes. It's true that she was the least fashion-centric of the four main Sex and the City girls, and her outfits can very easily go unnoticed. However, in many ways, Miranda is the most realistic and grounded of the four main characters, and that translates into her fashion sense. This driven lawyer emphasized comfort and practicality in her wardrobe; unlike her best friends, Miranda didn't strut down the NYC streets but rather walked at a fast pace, wanting to get to her next commitment.

However, that shouldn't suggest Miranda was a bad dresser; she was just much more conventional than her friends. Miranda favored pantsuits and traditional outfits one might find in an everyday office. Still, she did her part, especially in the early seasons of the show. Miranda was a pioneer of menswear outfits, wearing many pantsuits with ties in Season 1 and favoring baggy clothes throughout the show's six-season run. Yes, she can seem rather dull next to the other girls, especially if Carrie is standing beside her wearing a crown or Samantha is on her side with a neon-yellow coat. However, Miranda balances the group and makes it more relatable. She is also

3 Samantha Jones

As daring in her fashion choices as she was in her sex life