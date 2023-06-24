And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is back on the small screen. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis return for season 2 of And Just Like That..., the divisive continuation of Sex and the City. Fans looking to get back on the Carrie daddle might want a refresher of the original show's most important episodes, especially those who haven't revisited the series in a while.

Sex and the City had 94 episodes, and while they're all entertaining, funny, and sexy, some are more important to understand the show's overreaching story and themes. These episodes are memorable, quotable, and hilarious; more importantly, they're crucial to understanding Carrie's journey.

9 "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful" - Season 1, Episode 12

The Carrie-Big saga ended for the first time with the season 1 finale, "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful." Their initial relationship ends because Big is unwilling to commit; after she asks him to say she's "the one," and he can't, she makes the mature decision and walks away amid tears. Set to the tune of Ella Fitzgerald's "No Regrets," the is emotional but represents a moment of growth for Carrie.

Of course, that moment doesn't last, and Carrie reverts to her old ways. However, "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful" is the first time audiences see Carrie's extreme insecurity regarding Big. The other girls get stories, too, but the Carrie-Big drama is the episode's centerpiece.

8 "La Douleur Exquise!" - Season 2, Episode 12

Carrie and Big, part 2, begins and ends in season 2. Their re-do relationship seems better and more mature - Big confesses his love and even meets the girls. However, his commitment issues prevent them from growing closer; just as they begin to develop something real, he runs away to Paris, leaving Carrie angry and heartbroken.

"La Douleur Exquise!" is the ending of Carrie and Big's second relationship. More overblown than their first break-up, the episode confirms Mr. Big is a narcissist, and Carrie is, in her words, an "emotional masochist." The episode was far from a definite ending, hinting that Big would return to Carrie's life, eventually, anyway.

7 "Ex And The City" - Season 2, Episode 18

Big returns from Paris with Natasha Naginsky, a twenty-five-year-old socialite and Ralph Lauren employee, whom he eventually becomes engaged to and marries. Carrie goes through the motions upon learning about the engagement, leading to a now-iconic scene where she compares her and Big's romance to Katie and Hubbell's in The Way We Were, and she sings the film's titular song with Miranda and Charlotte.

"Ex and the City" ends with Carrie facing Big and asking why he chose Natasha. Seemingly at peace with their separation, Carrie walks away as the season concludes. It goes without saying that this should've been the official ending to the Big-Carrie saga; by this point, the relationship had more than run out its course, and having Carrie retake control of her narrative by literally walking away from Big was a triumphant moment for the character.

6 "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" - Season 3, Episode 12

Charlotte always wanted a fairy tale wedding with a knight in shining armor; in season 3, she gets it, but things don't go as planned. "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" features her hasty wedding to Trey MacDougal, shortly after learning he is impotent and might not be able to consume the marriage.

Elsewhere, Carrie, at this point dating furniture designer Aidan Shaw and cheating on him with Big, comes clean about her affair. Logically, Aidan leaves her, and Carrie receives her friends' invaluable support throughout the day. "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" centers on the consequences of Carrie's pernicious actions, a storyline fans rarely saw in Sex and the City. It also marks the beginning of Charlotte's first marriage, which would have lasting consequences on her character.

5 "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda" - Season 4, Episode 11

Miranda, the ultimate independent career woman, gets pregnant in season 4 after a one-night stand with her ex-boyfriend, Steve. She considers having an abortion, prompting a frustrated Charlotte, who, at this point, is desperately trying to conceive, to lash out at her. Charlotte later finds out she has a low chance of becoming pregnant, while Miranda decides against having the abortion.

"Coulda Woulda Shoulda" was a groundbreaking episode of Sex and the City. Its depiction of a subject as delicate as abortion was thoughtful, nuanced, and objective. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis deliver compelling, raw performances that further elevate the storyline, cementing the episode as one of the most vital in the show's history.

4 "Change Of A Dress" - Season 4, Episode

Carrie and Aidan's relationship ends for the cond time in the season 4 episode "Change of a Dress." The engagement was always bound to end, considering Carrie only said yes because she felt compelled by Aidan's love for her rather than her feelings for him. Aidan hadn't forgiven Carrie for her affair with Big, leading to a discussion where they bring their feelings to the open.

"Change of a Dress" is the final nail in the Carrie/Aidan coffin. Theirs was never one of Sex and the City's best relationships, and fans always knew their romance had an expiration date. Surprisingly, there's no major drama or over-the-top confusion behind their break-up; instead, the show presents two different people who want different things and see no future together.

3 "The One" - Season 6, Episode 12

Carrie's last major relationship in the original Sex and the City is with Aleksandr Petrovsky, played by Oscar-nominee Mikhail Baryshnikov. Carrie meets and starts dating him in the season 6 episode, "The One," but theirs isn't the most interesting story. The honor goes to Miranda and Charlotte, who get some of the best character development they had in the show.

"The One" sees Miranda admitting her feelings for Steve and reconciling with him, finally forming the family she never knew she had. Meanwhile, Charlotte enters a depression after a miscarriage; inspired by Elizabeth Taylor's resistance, she picks herself up and moves on despite her pain. "The One" is a much-deserved showcase for Charlotte and Miranda, with Nixon and Davis delivering some of their finest work on the show - Nixon even won the 2004 Emmy for her performance in the episode.

2 "The Ick Factor" - Season 6, Episode 14

Miranda's season 6 storyline reached its apex with the season 6 episode "The Ick Factor," which features her wedding to Steve. Carrie gets frustrated by Petrovsky's old-fashioned ideas of romance, and Charlotte and Harry's date night goes south.

Still, "The Ick Factor" is most memorable for Samantha's storyline, where she discovers she has cancer. Kim Cattrall was Sex and the City's best performer, able to portray Samantha's outspoken and confident fabulousness without forgetting the character's humanity. "The Ick Factor" shows Samantha at her most vulnerable, dealing with her diagnosis with her unique brand of sass and conviction that cemented her as the show's most iconic character.

1 "An American Girl In Paris, Parts Une & Deux" - Season 6, Episodes 19 & 20

Sex and the City ended with a two-part finale that sees Carrie leaving New York and going to Paris with Petrovsky. Big realizes he loves her and follows her to the City of Lights, just as Carrie realizes the Russian isn't the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. The two reconcile, with Big finally telling Carrie she is "the one," and they return to New York together.

"An American Girl in Paris" is a fairy tale ending that embraces the idea of Sex and the City as a fantasy rather than a comedy. However, it excels as a modern fairy tale ending, with Carrie getting her happy ending just as her friends get theirs. It's a warm and satisfying conclusion to a show that broke new ground on television, even if it poted for the most traditional ending possible.

