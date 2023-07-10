In “ALIVE!,” the most recent episode of And Just Like That…, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is dismayed when her husband Harry (Evan Handler) has a dry orgasm. Disappointed that there's no longer “confetti” at the end of their sexual parades, Charlotte takes Harry to the doctor, where Harry is instructed to strengthen his pelvic floor muscles. What follows is a scene where Charlotte, acting as a personal Kegel trainer, instructs Harry to think of his penis as an elephant’s trunk slurping from the river. This culminates in Charlotte chanting, “Two, three, four! Slurp that sperm from the pelvic floor!” This recent scene is just one in a series of awkward Charlotte moments And Just Like That… has delivered over the course of its run. But whether it's Charlotte’s semen-centric rhyming or the time she got her period in a white jumpsuit back in Season 1, And Just Like That… has still yet to best Charlotte’s most cringe-tastic moment. That honor comes from 2008’s Sex and the City movie.

Charlotte's a Wreck in the 'Sex and the City' Movie

The Sex and the City movie’s primary storyline centers on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big’s (Chris Noth) romance, with the first half of the film dedicated to their wedding planning. On the day of the wedding, Big, because he’s a terrible narcissist, gets cold feet and leaves Carrie alone at the venue. Though he realizes his mistake, the damage has already been done, and a humiliated Carrie beats him with her bouquet and is whisked away by Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte. Since Carrie and Big’s honeymoon reservations cannot be canceled, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) books additional spots for the gal pals, and the four women travel to a luxurious Mexican resort.

Illogically concerned about the safety of the food in a five-star resort, Charlotte spends every meal exclusively eating pudding cups “safely” made in Poughkeepsie. After Miranda mocks her Prada pudding, Carrie asks, “Will I ever laugh again?” Miranda responds, “When something is really, really funny.” These two lines of action (Charlotte’s food concerns and Carrie’s inability to laugh) move toward Charlotte’s most embarrassing moment.

While taking a post-workout shower, Charlotte accidentally drinks some of the water from the shower head. With nothing in her stomach other than pudding cups, she immediately begins to feel the effects of the local tap water. Power walking back to the hotel fully clenched, Charlotte’s stomach grumbles and gurgles. When she arrives at the hotel, the door is locked while the housekeeping staff mops the floors. With no more time, Charlotte stands still, her face contorts, and her body makes a series of squelching noises. And just like that, Charlotte shits herself in front of her friends. Uncomfortable for Charlotte, and embarrassing to watch, Charlotte’s “poo-keepsie” is undeniably her most cringe moment.

Charlotte’s Accident Gets Carrie Out of Her Big Funk

Considering that Carrie accidentally passing gas in front of Big in the infamous Season 1 episode, “The Drought,” is treated like one of the most humiliating things that could possibly happen, Charlotte filling her pants in front of her girlfriends is the highest form of embarrassment. But despite being uncomfortable, Charlotte’s “poo-keepsie” is somewhat satisfying to watch. Unlike some of the cringes that come out of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City movie is fully in on its own joke. Though the characters are multi-dimensional and complex, they also represent different archetypes of femininity, especially in the pre-sequel series days. Charlotte is the romantic of the group, and her adherence to more traditional norms of femininity means that she believes in the importance of modesty and social etiquette. Making the most demure of the characters have explosive diarrhea in their sweatpants is surely one of the franchise’s best ways to mock Charlotte’s conservative nature.

Charlotte’s most embarrassing moment also does impact the film’s narrative, as well as the overall fantasy of Sex and the City. While Charlotte’s self-soiling is certainly humiliating for the character, it does bring Carrie out of her self-described “Mexi-coma.” The other three women are overwhelmed with laughter, and having experienced joy for the first time since Big stood her up (again, because he’s terrible), Carrie is lured out of her depression. One of the joys of the Sex and the City world is the melodramatic fantasy it invites its viewers to experience. While most of this vision is centered on excessive wealth and designer fashion, Charlotte’s accident adds the curative powers of watching your friend poop themselves to the fantasy of Sex and the City.