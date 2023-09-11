The Big Picture Carrie and Big's relationship is toxic, with Big constantly questioning Carrie's worth and denying her a proper bridal moment.

Miranda should have never taken Steve back, as he cheats on her and blames her for his own shortcomings.

"The Sex and the City movie is not on-theme with the show, betraying the message of female empowerment and prioritizing romantic relationships over friendship.

When the show Sex and the City aired in 1998, it was way ahead of its time. Almost so ahead that it seemed like it may have crashed and burned if it hadn’t been for audiences’ attachments to the four main characters, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). They were sexually liberated and independent women who just treated guys like a good time. Except for Charlotte, the ladies had little desire to become the expected female ideals: i.e. wives and mothers. Even after the show ended in 2004, no one was quite ready to see it go. The show spawned two movies and another series, And Just Like That, which follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in the present day.

The movie Sex and the City was released in 2008 with much fanfare. Yet, even though it is considered a box office success, it is problematic in several ways. Fat shaming Samantha under the guise of friendship, for example. Or when Charlotte thinks Mexico is dirty. But those aren’t even the biggest thematic problems.

Carrie and Big's Relationship Is Undeniably Toxic

Image via Warner Bros.

A lot of people wanted Carrie to end up with Aidan (John Corbett) instead of Big (Chris Noth). But even those who thought Carrie is too much of a drama queen for sweet Aidan, or that Big is the right choice because he is billed as the love of her life, can likely still agree that the relationship between Carrie and Big is toxic. A large part of why Big jilts Carrie at the altar is that the wedding is “too big.” It is his third marriage, and he wants to go to city hall even though it is Carrie’s first marriage, and she is somewhat of a celebrity. The scene is disturbing: Carrie in her Vivienne Westwood wedding gown and bird headpiece, Miranda and Charlotte in their couture chasing after Carrie as she dismembers her bridal bouquet against her erstwhile groom’s face.

The way that Charlotte looks at Big and points at him as she says no when he edges toward Carrie, jerks a tear or two. Carrie is understandably devastated and even the love of her best friends can barely pull her out of it. Then, she gets back together with him when he proposes to her with Manolo Blahnik shoes (that she bought herself) in a closet he designed for her. They get married at a courthouse, and she wears a suit she bought at a thrift store, the way he wants.

RELATED: Why Doesn't 'And Just Like That...' Want Carrie to Be Happy?

He could not even let her have her own bridal moment. In the first season of the show, Carrie is her own woman. In the last episode of the first season, she walks away from a relationship with Big because he wouldn’t tell her she was the one. Men are accessories and fall after shoes in order of importance in her life. In the first episode of Season 3, Carrie even says that women are their own white knights and can save themselves and chides Charlotte for believing in fairytale nonsense. Yet in the movie, we see that not only does Carrie stay in a toxic relationship with a man who chronically questions whether she is good enough for him, but she accepts his shallow and materialistic gesture as an olive branch. It feels sad and kind of pathetic.

Miranda Should Have Never Taken Steve Back

Image Via Warner Bros.

Miranda and Steve's (David Eigenberg) sex life has become nonexistent and he cheats on her. He blames her tiredness and their subsequent lack of a sex life for his cheating. She is only tired because she has a highly demanding career, a son, a husband, and an ailing mother-in-law to care for. But Steve wants Miranda back, and her forgiveness for his sins. He needs her to help take care of his mother. As a result, she is encouraged to settle and take him back despite her trepidation. She doesn’t know whether she can trust Steve anymore, and he resents her for it. Yet, it seems people are saying that he is the only man who will ever love her: A man blaming her for his shortcomings. Miranda is a career woman who is enhanced by a family, not a family woman enhanced by a career. Throughout the series, she would lament that her friends were too smart to only complain about boyfriends or lack thereof.

While reconciling or attempting to reconcile an otherwise functional marriage may be sound advice, Miranda seems miserable whether she divorces Steve or stays with him. She should have only taken Steve back if she felt that she still loved him and could not live without him, yet time and time again, she could and did live without him. She is unapologetically independent and her career thrives with or without Steve. And why would he want her to stay except for the fact that it is easier for him? The scene where she seems happy to get back together with him when they meet on the Brooklyn Bridge feels contrived.

The 'Sex and the City' Movie Is Not On-Theme With the Show

Image via Warner Bros

In the scene where Carrie and Miranda are in the restaurant on Valentine’s Day surrounded by festive balloon ribbons and bottles of wine, they discuss the Vogue wedding article that ends with Carrie still being single and living in New York, even though there were pictures of her in various bridal fashions. Before Carrie untangles herself from ribbons and storms off, she tells Miranda that not only did she make a mistake by meddling in her relationship, but she is making a mistake by not taking back Steve. Did she mean it or was it the wine and Vogue talking? (And is that not meddling too?) They both seem bitter to be mistaken for a couple on Valentine’s Day and angry about the audacity of Vogue to still run the article under the circumstances.

Parker says that Carrie and Big getting married is what Carrie wants. Yet, Carrie and Miranda just seem desperate to not be single. They settled for money or security or whatever fool’s paradise scenario Miranda saw herself in. If we are being realistic, many people, women and men alike, are fulfilled in romantic relationships and shouldn’t be penalized for not realizing they want it until they have it. That is very much Samantha’s situation in the movie. Her relationship with Smith (Jason Lewis), along with its conclusion of her choosing her relationship with herself over her relationship with him, feels authentic to her character. She tries a monogamous relationship, is happy with it for a while, and ultimately realizes it isn’t for her.

The series’ producer, Darren Star, says in an interview that the series and subsequent movie “…ultimately betrayed what it was about… women don’t ultimately find happiness from marriage.” For a series that is supposed to be about female empowerment and choosing friendship over romantic relationships, these plots are jarringly out of place. Sure, audiences still root for love and marriage, but not to the detriment of women. Carrie and Miranda’s relationships primarily serve Big and Steve, and that was not the spirit Sex and the City was hoping to accomplish. Thus rom coms do make cowards of us all.