It all began back in 1998 when a stranger bumped into Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and caused the contents of her purse to spill out all over a busy Manhattan street — the contents being makeup and condoms, which were generously picked up by a dark haired businessman who handed them back to Carrie with a smile on his face and a glint in his eyes. Little did Carrie know at the time that this dark-haired businessman would alter the trajectory of her life not once, not twice, but numerous times for the next twenty-odd years. His name was John, but for the first ten years of their on-again-off-again relationship, Carrie only knew him as Mr. Big (Chris Noth). It’s a strange and curious name, but a perfect one for a man whose fear of emotional intimacy kept his first name safe from those closest to him. Sex and the City fans watched Mr. Big put Carrie through hell, a hell that she couldn’t resist going back to time and time again, and yet, despite the utter toxicity of their relationship, the two ended up in their own twisted version of happily ever after. But why?

Like Carrie, many Sex and the City fans were enamored with Mr. Big’s charmingly elusive nature, but the truth is… the man was a narcissist. A person with a narcissistic personality disorder has a clever way with people, they know how to charm others, they know how to entertain, and how to draw a crowd. Indeed, in Season 1 of Sex and the City, before Carrie truly gets to know Mr. Big, we see him in a downtown bar surrounded by a handful of women who look at him adoringly while he utters sweet nothing. Carrie watches on from the sidelines, undeniably curious and perhaps slightly jealous, but of course, Mr. Big knows this and that knowledge is doing great things for his ego. When Carrie and Mr. Big finally venture on their first date, they have sex before they even make it to the restaurant. This incident evidently sets the pace for their relationship which moves awfully quickly and is characterized by an all-consuming and passionate magnetism that steals Carrie away from her friends, as she and Mr. Big devote all their time to each other. Interestingly, when one dates a narcissist, this is called the "love-bombing" stage, where the narcissist swiftly sweeps their partner off their feet and showers them with seemingly endless love and attention. Sadly, it’s all too good to be true. As Mr. Big love-bombs Carrie, she falls deeply in love with him. So when she feels they are ready to take their relationship to a new level of commitment, Mr. Big cannot bring himself to fully reciprocate Carrie’s feelings. “Just tell me I’m the one,” Carrie says to Mr. Big, to which he replies with nothing.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Sex and the City' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb

Carrie Puts Mr. Big On a Pedestal Even After They Break Up

Image via HBO

So they break up. But among the swirling sea of chaos that is Manhattan, Carrie and Mr. Big cross paths every now and again. These small instances may seem like nothing, but they are actually fueled by Mr. Big’s narcissism who knows that Carrie loves him dearly, and although he cannot commit to her, in his mind, she must always commit to him, regardless of whether they are dating. Although Mr. Big breaks Carrie’s heart, she still puts him on a pedestal — which is exactly what he wants, and he sustains his place by feeding her breadcrumbs of attention. Evidently, this is how narcissists keep their victims in their grasp in order to feed their disillusioned sense of entitlement, but to also refrain from fully committing to anyone. Carrie’s friends — Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) — are wary of Carrie’s friendship with Mr. Big post-breakup, despite Carrie’s assertions that she could handle it. But Carrie’s idea of handling it results in a second relationship with Mr. Big that was spurred over a game of ten-pin bowling…

What Carrie doesn't realize at the time is that dating a narcissist will almost always end the same way. The narcissist will convince you that they’ve changed and things will be different this time, but to put it simply, they’re lying. Perhaps the only difference between the first and second times that Carrie and Mr. Big date is that Carrie becomes incredibly high-strung. She feels the need to be perfect in front of Mr. Big. She doesn’t want to mess up or be her whole true self when she is with him, out of fear that he will suddenly get up and leave her again. That’s another element involved with dating a narcissist: there will always be preconditions in exchange for their love.

Sadly, these conditions that pressure Carrie to strive for perfection make her character become somewhat unbearable, to the point where she is so swept up in her own world with Mr. Big that their relationship becomes an extension of her personality, and frankly, her friends cannot stand it. And surprise, surprise: Mr. Big’s fear of commitment ends their relationship for the second time after he announces that he has to make a sudden move to Paris for work. Carrie blames herself for allowing the same cycle to repeat, telling her friends: "One minute he's all over me, and the next he's pushing me away. And I just cannot believe this is happening, again! Why do I keep doing this to myself?"

Fast-forward a year or so, Mr. Big is engaged to a much younger woman named Natasha. Naturally, Carrie is blindsided by this knowledge. One moment, Mr. Big has a commitment problem and the next he’s engaged to a woman who is the total opposite of Carrie. But we soon find out that in Mr. Big’s case, distance makes the heart grow fonder, or more accurately — he wants what he can’t have. While Mr. Big begins his marriage with Natasha, Carrie starts dating a man called Aidan (John Corbett), who Sex and the City fans can’t say a bad word about — the harshest of which argue that he was actually too good for Carrie. Mr. Big, however, does come to learn that Aidan is a little too good. When Mr. Big sees Aidan with Carrie, he instantly feels threatened despite the fact that he’s a newlywed — and sets out to sabotage Carrie’s relationship with Aidan, because a narcissist can never truly be satisfied until their victim is miserable.

Carrie and Mr. Big Always Bring Out the Worst in Each Other

Image via HBO

After Mr. Big leaves Carrie a few shady voicemails laced with dangerous insinuations, she meets him in the lobby of a hotel and tells him that whatever's going on between them has to stop, but Mr. Big asserts that he made a mistake before he grabs and kisses her. For the first few seconds, Carrie resists — but then, she surrenders. The two have passionate and fiery sex fueled by that undeniable magnetism that Carrie believes she and Mr. Big have always shared, which makes her go back to him time and time again. When Carrie and Mr. Big engage in an affair, however, it reveals how the two of them bring out the worst in each other. Perhaps Carrie possesses her own fear of commitment as she's in a completely healthy relationship with Aidan at the time, and yet she chooses to trade him for a near-unattainable man whom she knows is bad for her. Mr. Big once told Carrie that she "wasn’t the marrying kind," and he weaponizes this by continually pulling Carrie into his clutches. This narcissistic behavior is known as hoovering, which narcissists reach for when they feel that their victim is slipping away from them. Mr. Big hoovers Carrie in the elevator because he senses that her relationship with Aidan is becoming serious. However, Carrie and Mr. Big’s affair ends badly. Natasha and Aidan suffer. Carrie calls it off with Mr. Big, and she is left once more with cutting feelings of shame. Shortly after, Mr. Big moves to California.

In an episode of Sex and the City titled "The Domino Effect," Mr. Big returns to New York City to have heart surgery. Interestingly in this episode, we glimpse a different side of Mr. Big. Maybe it’s the threat to his health or the heavy medication he’s on, but as Carrie tends to him during his recovery, his usual detached and indifferent proclivities are traded for kindness. Later on, however, Mr. Big is back to his usual self, avoiding Carrie’s attentiveness, and in her internal monologue, she says: "It was a shift imperceptible to anyone but me. I knew Big’s heart had closed again. Maybe it would open in another five years, maybe it wouldn’t. But I knew myself well enough to know that that’s not enough." It doesn't take five years, but it still takes a reasonable chunk of time for Mr. Big's heart to open again... conveniently right before Carrie moves to Paris with her new partner, Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov). During this time, Mr. Big returns to Manhattan for good, and after years of childish games, he suddenly realizes that Carrie is the one. He pulls up outside her apartment with the intention of winning her back, but not before he makes a snide comment about her new boyfriend. Carrie, however, is not joking around. She tells Mr. Big: "You do this every time! What, you've got some sort of radar? Carrie might be happy, so it's time to sweep in and shit all over it?" Mr. Big tries to tell Carrie that this time will be different, to which she replies: 'It's never different! It's six years of never being different!’

However, after Carrie moves to Paris, she is undeniably unhappy. After Mr. Big somehow gets Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte’s blessing to get back together with Carrie, he flies to Paris to pursue her. Maybe it's because next to the insufferably arrogant Petrovsky, Mr. Big was the better option, but peering through the romanticism of it all, Mr. Big later tells Carrie: "It took me a really long time to get here." This is a clear sign of narcissism, where everything happens on the narcissist's terms, so let’s not let Mr. Big’s miraculous change of heart be a justification for his history.

Carrie Deserves to Reinvent Herself After Mr. Big

Image via HBO

Regardless of the lovely climatic finale of the Sex and the City series, Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship does not send the greatest message for those who are mixed up in relationships with narcissists. Most, if not all the time, narcissists never come to see the error of their ways, nor do they have miraculous changes of heart. They may beg for forgiveness and claim they've changed for the better, but they will inevitably repeat their selfish behaviors and inflict pain on the ones who love them, which is what we see in the Sex and the City movie, when Mr. Big suddenly cowers on his wedding day and leaves Carrie hanging at the altar.

Following the release of And Just Like That... a Sex and the City sequel series, Mr. Big alters the trajectory of Carrie’s life once again, but surprisingly, this time it isn’t a result of his narcissism. Putting it simply, he dies of a heart attack. As a result, Carrie is thrust into every stage of grief. But what we learn from this plot twist is that Carrie’s life was truly tied to Mr. Big in every single way, almost to the point where her quality of life was defined by whatever state of relationship the two of them were in at whichever time. Fortunately, Carrie comes to put her grief into productivity by writing a book about her life with Mr. Big. With Season 2 of And Just Like That... looming, hopefully Carrie will reinvent herself and reclaim some of her uniquely confident flare we once saw all those years ago — before a dark-haired businessman decided to help pick up her condoms.