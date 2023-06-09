The series Sex and the City starring Sarah Jessica Parker has recently turned 25 years old and was based on the bestselling book by the same name by Candace Bushnell. Considered to be a game changer in its depiction of women, their sex lives, and what a single life in the city might look like, the book, like the show, was (and still is) a very relatable reference guide for many metropolitan women. Anchored in real-life experiences, Bushnell, like protagonist Carrie (Parker), wrote the newspaper columns Sex and the City, inspired by her and her friends' experiences in the cut-throat dating scene of New York City, which were then transformed into the book. It is certainly not autobiographical (as the columns presented in the TV show are) but still draws upon relationships between the New York elite that Bushnell befriended and dated. One such character was the infamous Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth in the TV series. Dividing fans' opinions on whether he is the perfect love interest for Carrie, or just plain toxic due to his commitment-phobic, womanizing ways, it turns out that Mr. Big was a real person with a big presence in Bushnell's life.

Mr. Big is Based on this Real Love Interest

Candace Bushnell based Carrie's on-again-off-again romantic partner on her ex-boyfriend, Ron Galotti. When talking to New York Magazine, Bushnell stated that she gave Galotti the nickname "Mr. Big," due to his "big personality," (not for the other thing it might sound like) which is also the basis for the character of the fictional Mr. Big. Dating for approximately a year in the mid-90s, they have not been together for a long time but are friendly with one another, still talking in recent times. This evokes Carrie's continued friendship with Big, even when this complicates other concurrent romantic relationships in the story.

How Similar is Mr. Big to his Inspiration?

Image via HBO

Several key parallels can be drawn between the book and series character and the life of the real person he is based on. Ron Galotti worked as a high-profile New York publisher for GQ and Vogue, and he certainly lived the high life as embodied by Big in the book and series. With his own driver, trips to Paris, a taste for cigars, and even a time dating a supermodel, his lifestyle definitely aligns with his fictional inspired version. Being married twice in his life, also like Chris Noth's character, Galotti had a lot of significant life markers which seemingly helped to flesh out the character. Bushnell also wrote about the real Mr. Big in her Sex and the City column, which is echoed in Carrie's recording of events in the series.

However, there are notable differences between Galotti and Big, including the fact that Galotti chose to have children with two of his most serious partners, even eventually opting to leave the city to establish a quieter life in Vermont. Meanwhile, Mr. Big and Carrie choose not to have children, and stay in an upmarket apartment in the city, a far cry from Galotti's countryside farm. It's clear that despite the many parallels, Sex and the City's Mr. Big took on a whole life of his own.

Why did Candace Bushnell Write a Different Ending for Carrie?

Image via HBO

Despite the similarities that exist between Mr. Big and Galotti's New York lifestyles (pre-Galotti's escape to greenery), Bushnell did not end up with her own Mr. Big. Whilst we should acknowledge that Carrie's life is not a copy of Candace's, the fact that Bushnell did not draw upon personal experience to write that Carrie and Mr. Big part ways for good is a point of intrigue. There are certainly some problematic elements to their relationship dynamic, and in a book and series praising the fortitude of women bracing themselves against stuffy societal expectations to embrace being single, or partake in the adventures of serial dating, it is surprising that it does not end this way for Carrie.

There is also the question of old (and returning) flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), who is often a fan favorite in substitute for Big. Aidan seemed to be a much more grounding choice for Carrie (should she need to end up in a relationship at all), prioritizing calming earthy endeavors like his dog and his country cabin. However, Bushnell admitted that her mother was ultimately the reason against choosing Aidan. For some mysterious reason, her mother never liked his character, making it feel impossible for Bushnell to allow Carrie to finally unite with him.

The fandom surrounding Sex and the City had grown so huge that during an interview with The Guardian, Bushnell admitted that it was partly in fan service that Carrie got together with Big at the end of their story. Love him or hate him, he is an iconic figure that changed the way women could understand the charismatic characters in their own love lives, even to this day. We have Ron Galotti to thank for acting as a real-world muse for this enduring, larger-than-life character.