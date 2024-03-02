The Big Picture Sex and the City to hit Netflix on April 1, 2024, with all 94 episodes.

The series, centered on four women in NYC, broke boundaries with open discussions on female sexuality and independence.

While the sequel series And Just Like That... streams on Max, the original Sex and the City will be available on Netflix in 2024, excluding films and spin-offs.

Earlier in the year, it was announced that a deal had been struck that would allow the fan favorite dramedy, HBO's Sex and the City to shine on the steaming giant, Netflix. Now, the previously announced arrangement, will see all six seasons of the series premiere on Netflix on April 1, 2024. Hold onto your hats, Carrie Bradshaw and her trio of gals are set to tear up New York City once again with all 94 episodes available. The deal struck for the series, however, is not worldwide. Sex and the City will only be available in the US and select European markets as well.

Airing on HBO between 1998 and 2004, Sex and the City was centered on the lives and relationships of four women living in New York City, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon starring in lead roles. Throughout the series, women were vocal and open about their desires and ambitions, making it a groundbreaking film regarding female sexuality. During its six-season run, the series depicted women who were powerful, successful and independent, and not in need of the approval of men to excel in life. The influence and popularity of the series during its time could be felt in the modern world, as fashion trends were influenced by the varied stylish wardrobes on offer in the series.

Created by Darren Star and adapted from Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name, Sex and the City has gone on to birth spin-offs of the main series. The deal struck for the original series, however, does not include the two feature-length films the series has engineered, nor does it include the sequel series, And Just Like That... which remains exclusive to Max. The show is not the first HBO title to be licensed to Netflix. Warner Bros. and the streamer tested the waters with Insecure and Ballers, other licensing agreements have since included Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under. However, it is important to note that these licenses are non-exclusive, which means all of them are still available on HBO's streaming platform, Max.

A Sequel Too Many?

Close

Usually, when a fan-favorite series or film ends, there is a temptation to hop straight into the realm of sequels. The curiosity and nostalgia of fans can serve as enough fuel to continue this adventure, and in the case of Sex and the City, it birthed two feature films, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2, which many would agree, captured the essence of the original series. However, that didn't seem to satiate the desire for more as Davis, Parker and Nixon reunited for Max’s And Just Like That… Launched in 2022 and despite being renewed for a third season, there are suggestions that, perhaps a sequel series was a step too far. Perhaps, the exception of Cattrall's Samantha Jones in And Just Like That… featured as a reason for the sequel's very mixed reviews. The third season of the series is likely to return in 2025.

Sex and the City will drop on Netflix on 1 April, 2024. The two films, and And Just Like That... are streaming on Max now.

