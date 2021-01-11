The Sex and the City television revival is officially happening. It's been over a decade since we last romped with Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda. Previously, we saw the quartet in 2010's Sex and the City 2, the second of two feature films spawned by the HBO series. Like many shows that radiate with nostalgia and boast big fanbases (see: Friends and The Office), reunion rumors for Sex and City have swirled around for years. Now, it's finally going to become a reality.

On Sunday night, HBO Max announced a Sex and the City revival limited series. A New York City-set teaser trailer was also released via Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram. The title of the limited series is And Just Like That... — a reference to one of Carrie's (Parker) many catchphrases. Michael Patrick King will return as an executive producer on the series, which will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Additionally, it was confirmed Parker, Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) would return to star in the new Sex and the City installment. All three actors will serve as executive producers, too.

Now, fans of the series will notice that Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha, is not returning. We'll let you Google the complete timeline, but, to put it politely, Cattrall's relationship with Sex and the City is rocky. As such, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that she won't be back for yet another installment. Cattrall's absence does mean that And Just Like That... will have to find a way to write Samantha out, which should entertain fans to no end when the limited series eventually premieres.

Image via New Line Cinema

Per HBO Max, And Just Like That... will follow "Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." Beyond this brief synopsis, it's unclear what the Sex and the City team is cooking up for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. Will the new series comment on the pandemic? Will these three best friends still be married to their respective husbands? Will there be more kids around for Miranda or Charlotte to wrangle? Is Carrie heading her own media start-up after spending years as a writer? Anything is possible.

And Just Like That... is set to begin production in New York City in the spring. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below and check out our picks for the best TV shows on HBO Max.

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now WarnerMedia's new streaming service is the exclusive home of 'Doctor Who,' 'Friends,' 'The West Wing', and a whole lot more.

Share Share Tweet Email

First Reactions to 'WandaVision' Praise Marvel's First Disney+ Series as "Delightfully Trippy" & "Brilliant" A new dawn for the MCU begins!