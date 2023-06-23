Samantha Jones’ (Kim Cattrall) colorful sex life brought a lot of comedic flavor to the Sex and the City series, but beyond her extravagant sex-capades, it was Samantha’s inspiringly fabulous self-confidence and her shameless attitude that made Sex and the City fans love her so much. And out of the four friends, Samantha was always the least judgmental, because in regard to sexual expression, she was always ahead of the times, choosing not to get tangled up in the psychoanalysis of relationships the same way her friends did, and instead, simply choosing to just have fun. Of course, in the same way that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) were flawed, Samantha was too; often preoccupied with the physicality of sex and fearing the stability of long-term relationships. Some may argue that Samantha's sexual free-spiritedness was an excuse to never be tied down to anyone, but Samantha always seemed to be having a lot more fun than Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, who rarely strayed far from orthodox relationship rules, and yet they were never quite satisfied. But Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte's judgmental musings about Samantha's sex life never stopped her from going out and trying... well, almost everything within the wide realm of sexual exploration, because during Season 4 of Sex and the City, Samantha gets into a same-sex relationship with a woman named Maria (Sonia Braga).

Samantha Jones Was Ahead Of Her Time

Years prior to this relationship, Samantha and Carrie discuss the ever evolving spectrum of sexual identities, and while Carrie frowns upon Samantha’s consideration of accepting a gay couple's offer to have a threesome with her, Samantha says: "For a sex columnist, you have a very limited view of sexuality. Wake up. It’s 2000. The new millennium won’t be about sexual labels, it’ll be about sexual expression. It won’t matter if you’re sleeping with men or women. It’ll be about sleeping with individuals. Soon everyone will be pansexual. It won’t matter if you’re gay or straight." Indeed, Samantha was way ahead of the times. Her character has become an icon in the queer community as her nonjudgmental and self-assured personality saw her embrace all manner of people who were loud and proud about their sexualities throughout the Sex and the City series.

Although Sex and the City depicts an extensive range of queer representation, when Samantha starts dating Maria, she is met with judgment from Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, who can’t seem to believe that their friend could suddenly become a lesbian, and they grapple with the concept of bisexuality. But that’s where Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte fall short, because Samantha and Maria’s relationship was never defined by a label anyway. It was about the human connection they shared and the possibilities that were borne from that.

How Did Samantha and Maria Get Together?

Samantha and Maria begin as friends, but when Samantha senses that Maria is being flirtatious, Samantha rejects her kindly, not because Maria is a woman, but simply because Samantha doesn't do relationships. Samantha tells Maria that she has "done the girl thing" and that "it was nice," but commitment just isn't her thing. This reveals that Samantha never cared about gender, and that she really wasn't afraid of any kind of healthy sexual exploration. Which is interesting considering that gender and labels were all that Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte could fixate on. Although Samantha's character was bold, multidimensional, and free-spirited, her friends still felt the need to define her through their own conventional lenses. Which is truly impossible when it comes to Samantha, who was never rendered by conventionality.

Maria's romantic feelings for Samantha are strengthened further when she witnesses Samantha put Carrie's toxic ex-boyfriend, Mr Big, in his place through stern words of cautionary warning. Impressed beyond belief by Samantha's confidence, Maria admits she can no longer be friends with Samantha because she will only fall deeper into unrequited love. But Samantha surrenders this time and kisses Maria. Thus, in the spirit of pansexuality: Samantha and Maria's relationship spurs from feelings of awe and gratitude of each other's personalities, rather than physical attraction toward a specific gender. When the two do become physically intimate however, Samantha's extensive and equally self-assured sexual knowledge is challenged by Maria insisting that sex is about "love-making," it is not a "porno-fic." Strangely, Samantha isn't deterred by this, and she gains a new sexual education from Maria, and when she tells Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte "that Maria has taught me how to connect during sex. It's not just some animal act. It's about two people, making love," their judgmental faces soften into an acknowledgment, and they can't help but agree with Samantha.

Ultimately, Samantha’s short relationship with Maria was a very healthy one because it taught Samantha just ever so slightly, how to be intimate and emotionally vulnerable with another person, as opposed to fixating on just the physical side of relationships. Although at that point during Season 4 of Sex and the City, Samantha wasn't ready to fully commit to another person, Maria ultimately laid a bit of the groundwork for what would become of Samantha and Smith Jerrod's (Jason Lewis) relationship, which ensued in Season 6, where Samantha finally let her guard down in the matter of wholeheartedly connecting, trusting, and relying on somebody else.

Samantha Was Never Limited by Labels

As opposed to Charlotte’s small-minded claim that the only reason Samantha started dating Maria was because she "ran out of men," Samantha’s openness towards Maria revealed how she wasn’t limited by labels. Unlike Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s proclivities towards dating the same type of guy, never giving the guy a real chance, and also having incredibly high standards, Samantha’s rich dating life simply comes about through her intentions of simply having fun and feeling good. Her explorative sex life makes room for fluidity and sexual expression, so there was no need to make a spectacle about her relationship with Maria, because the two did not define their partnership with a label of "lesbian," rather, they forged a connection between person-to-person, as opposed to woman-to-woman.