The Big Picture The addition of interviews in Season 1 of Sex and the City was a nod to the source material, Candace Bushnell's column and book, which the show was based on.

The interviews, along with different editing and filming choices, gave Season 1 a unique feel, making the audience feel like a part of Carrie's articles.

The interviews were phased out because they were deemed distracting and took away focus from the main characters, ultimately leading to a shift towards Carrie's voiceover narration.

Since Sex and the City premiered in the late '90s, it can be jarring to rewatch it now for many a reason. From out-of-date storylines to the cheeky fashion (so much low-rise!), another glaring difference is the fact that Season 1 looks completely different from the rest of the seasons. It’s a completely different format, with each episode incorporating Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) interviewing random passersby on the street. She is a journalist after all, so it does make sense, but the entire addition of the interviews is often forgotten given how quickly the show dropped them. They were slowly phased out until it wasn’t even noticeable that they were gone completely by Season 2. But why did the show go that route? Why does Season 1 look like that? What was the reason?

RELATED: ‘And Just Like That...’ Season 2 Just Remembered One of the Best Parts of ‘Sex and the City’

It All Goes Back to The Source Material

Image Via HBO

The most obvious reason for the addition of the interviews goes back to the woman who started it all, Candace Bushnell. Bushnell is quite literally Carrie Bradshaw, the character is based on her and her experiences. From 1994 to 1996, Candace had a column in the New York Observer, titled, you guessed it, Sex and the City. It proved so popular that the pieces were later compiled into a book of essays, the basis of which the show was derived from. The characters of the show are based on people Bushnell met in her life, so it’s no surprise that the show opted for a more personalized approach at first.

It's not just interviews though, Season 1 has a different feel because of different editing and filming choices. In the pilot episode, Carrie, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are introduced with a freeze-frame and subtitles that give their name, profession, and their relationship status. It’s the exact kind of thing you would see in a character layout sheet when crafting a story. Also, it isn’t just random street roamers and friends who Carrie interviews, Carrie herself breaks the fourth wall often and speaks directly to the camera. It feels like we the audience are a living part of her articles, instead of just watching her write them.

The addition of these aspects is show-creator Darren Star’s attempt to embody the feel of Bushnell’s original column — and it works. It may feel a little disjointed to watch back now, given that the show dropped it just as quickly as it started, but it perfectly set the tone for the show when it was just finding its footing.

Why Were the Interviews Phased Out?

Image Via HBO

The interviews were actually phased out by the choice of those working on the show. In Jennifer Keishin Armstrong’s book Sex and the City and Us: How Four Single Women Changed the Way We Think, Live, and Love Michael Patrick-King said: “I want to believe this. I believe her. I think she’s the real thing. But whenever she turns to the camera, I no longer believe this. Can we stop that?” He’s not entirely wrong. While the interviews are a fun addition, they are a tad distracting at times and can pull focus away from the main characters. Eventually, the show opted for Carrie to simply voice over her thoughts through narration, which was clearly the right choice it became one of the most iconic aspects of the show. Even the reboot series is named after one of her catchphrases, And Just Like That…

Moving to focus more prominently on the main women was a better decision, but going back to watch these early episodes gives the show a whole new vibe. It’s understandable why it was cut out, and honestly, the show was undoubtedly better for doing so, but a couple of interviews sprinkled in every now and again wouldn’t have been so bad. Still, it’s fun to go back and see just how much the show evolved from that first season, and it’s especially great to see the real-life influence shine through, even if it only lasted a season.