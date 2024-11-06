Sex and the City continues to be an iconic and memorable sitcom, even long after it first aired. The show follows the life of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), as well as the lives of her three best friends, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). It shows the four women going on many bad dates, and every once in a while, finding something real for a change. Most importantly, at the center of the focus on their dating and sex lives, is the core friendship of the four of them. They have their share of fights, but they are still always there for each other, and this is what has made the show so beloved.

The first time watching Sex and The City is definitely an iconic experience, but it is also the perfect show to rewatch. Its clever humor, sweet friendship moments, and dramatic romantic plotlines make Sex and the City worth watching over and over again. Somehow, watching the four women's lives, through all of their ups and downs, never gets old. The show is a true dramedy, perfectly balancing its sitcom elements with touching and nuanced storylines. This is every season of Sex and the City, ranked by rewatchability.

6 Season 5

Number of Episodes: 8

There is no bad season of Sex and the City. When doing a complete rewatch of the show, there might be some episodes here and there that are worth skipping, but there is no season that is not worth the watch at all. However, Season 5 is definitely the weakest installment of the series. It is much shorter than the other seasons. One the one hand, that may make for a shorter rewatch, but it is less action-packed and entertaining than the other seasons. Most of what happens this season are big storylines, rather than funny episode-long plotlines. The short episode count throws off the pacing, so that only the most significant moments make the cut.

There are some highlights that make Season 5 a fun rewatch, such as the introduction of Harry, as well as Samantha plastering flyers all over the city that declare Richard a liar and a cheater. Additionally, there was a bizarre yet unforgettable trip to San Francisco, where Big spends Carrie's whole visit stressing out over the details of their relationship in her book. The season goes out with an iconic wedding between Bitsy Van Muffling and Bobby Fine, which all of the main characters attend. Ultimately, even the least rewatchable season of Sex and the City is still pretty rewatchable.

5 Season 6

Number of Episodes: 20

Season 6 of Sex and the City is in many ways one of the best of the show. It brings back the full-length season after Season 5, and set up the end of the show very well. There is the wedding of Charlotte and Harry, as well as the call in the series finale where they learn that they will be adopting a baby. Miranda wrestles with the return of her feelings for Steve, which leads to them getting back together and even married. Samantha enters into a loving and supportive relationship with Smith Jerrod. Carrie goes through a roller-coaster ride, but it is still entertaining.

Although Season 6 is a good season, it is less rewatchable than the other seasons, due to how heavy it is. It sees Samantha dealing with cancer, and Carrie in a controlling relationship Petrovsky. There is still a lot of good in this season, as well as many entertaining plotlines, like Carrie and Berger's post-it note breakup. However, the tone is heavier and more intentional this season, which lends itself less to a rewatch. The highlight of the season is the four friends helping each other through everything, but it is still more serious than usual.

4 Season 1

Number of Episodes: 12

The first season of Sex and the City is an absolute classic. It introduces the world of the show, as well as the unique personalities of the four women, in a way that feels very natural and realistic. The New York City of Sex and the City is more over-the-top than in real life, with absolutely bizarre and strange dating experiences, as well as a certain type of magic to Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte's lives. The first season set this up in a way that feels believable, due to how much the show commits to even the strangest storylines.

Sex and the City's first season is still a solid rewatch, but it is a lot simpler than the other seasons. There is still some drama and entertainment, as Carrie goes through her first relationship with Big. The women go on a variety of odd dates, and Samantha even briefly finds love with James at the end of the season. It is less rewatchable than the later seasons, because the show was still finding its legs. However, it is still a lot of fun to watch, and it is the perfect introduction to the show.

3 Season 2

Number of Episodes: 18

Season 2 of Sex and the City is a phenomenal watch, both for the first time and for rewatching. Most memorable is Carrie and Big's second and most serious relationship, which ends with Big moving to Paris for a while without telling her about it until the last minute. There is also the introduction of Steve, and some very hilarious bad dates and moments of misfortune. For example, Carrie dates a man with a great family, but who throws a tantrum over the food at brunch. Additionally, Miranda thinks that it will turn into a relationship when her friend, Jeremy, comes to stay with her, but instead, he gets engaged to her decorator within a week.

This season has one of the most iconic season endings of the show, when Big gets engaged to the very young Natasha after just a few months. A devastated Carrie then tells Big off by quoting The Way We Were, which Miranda had used to explain Big's choice. The season is full of drama and hilarious moments, taking the setup from Season 1 and really running with it. It never gets old to rewatch Season 2, with the whirlwind drama of Carrie and Big, as well as funny episode-long storylines like Samantha going out with Charlotte's brother.

2 Season 3

Number of Episodes: 18

The most notorious storyline of Sex and the City Season 3 is definitely Carrie's affair with Big while he's married to Natasha and she's dating Aidan. It also shows Miranda and Steve in a serious relationship for most of the season, and Charlotte more determined than ever to get married. It works out for Charlotte, and she has a fairytale meet-cute, engagement, and wedding with Trey... which turns out not to be a fairytale at all.

Season 3 is absolutely perfect for binge-watching. The drama is so intense and entertaining that it can all be watched and rewatched one episode after the other. It shows Charlotte finally getting what she wanted, only for it to turn out not to be all that it was cracked up to be. This is crucial for Charlotte's character development, and it makes for a great watch. This season is one of growth for Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha--and regression for Carrie, which is unfortunate but very entertaining.

1 Season 4

Number of Episodes: 18

Season 4 of Sex and the City has it all: bad dates, serious relationships, and a hilariously bizarre weekend getaway in Aidan's cabin featuring Carrie, Aidan, and Big. It is also the season where Samantha meets Richard, and where Miranda gets pregnant with Brady. Additionally, this is the season where Samantha dates Maria, and where Charlotte and Trey try to make their marriage work, to no avail.

This season has the best episode of the series, "My Motherboard, Myself." It shows Miranda dealing with her mother's death, and all of her friends having their own reactions to it as well. This season is a great rewatch, due to strong plotlines, lots of drama, and fast-paced stories. It has intentional and deliberate serialized storytelling that moves the plotline along for each of the women, leading to significant growth for all of them. Most importantly, it is very entertaining to rewatch.

