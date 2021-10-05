Back in August, HBO Max announced that the Sex and the City revival, titled …And Just Like That, was slated for a fall release. Now, the streamer has posted a first-look video that shows our favorite New York gals back on set, and star Sarah Jessica Parker herself announces a new release date. The 10-episode series will bring us back to check in with the group of female friends 17 years after the end of the original (and revolutionary) TV show.

The video, shot in the Big Apple’s 5th Avenue, was taken while filming the new series, and shows Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) at home sporting her new hair, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) walking a dog, the trio walking around the streets and, of course, a lot of new and impressive looks for Carrie (Parker). The clip ends with Parker announcing a December release date and the stylized title card for …And Just Like That, along with the new subtitle “A New Chapter of Sex and the City”.

Much like other hit series from HBO like Dexter and True Blood, …And Just Like That is part of the slate of shows the streamer selected in order to revisit old characters and attract new subscribers to the platform. For this particular series, one of the main cast members chose not to return: Kim Cattrall will not come back to play fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Series creator Michael Patrick King still hasn’t given an official statement about the fate of the character, but both he and Parker (who also produces) hinted that the story might play out as if Samantha is not a close friend anymore.

Another fan-favorite, Carrie’s close friend Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson), is also set to return as a guest star. However, as the actor passed away last month, HBO Max hasn’t disclosed if he managed to film all his scenes and in what capacity his character will factor into the story.

Aside from Parker, Nixon, and Davis, …And Just Like That will also feature Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez, Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Isaac Cole Powell, Brenda Vaccaro, and Christopher Jackson.

HBO Max releases …And Just Like That in December. Check out the first-look video below:

