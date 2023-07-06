Nowadays, it seems like everything is getting a sequel or reboot. Nostalgia is huge, and it sells, even if only out of audience curiosity. And while it may not always go over well, it's only natural to want more of the shows and films we love. So when a Sex and the City sequel series was announced, fans were over the moon. Even with six seasons and two films, we just can’t get enough of the show and its characters. But now that we’ve seen the new series, titled And Just Like That… we can’t help but wonder: Was it really needed?

Yes, it’s nice to see the girls back together, but the movies did just that and gave the same effect, and arguably did so better. The series lacks a lot of the charm that the original show and the movies have. It strips away so much of what we loved about the sitcom in favor of appealing to a more modern-day audience rather than the loyal fans who have loved it from the get-go. Some updates were definitely needed and have been a very welcome addition to the series, such as more representation of both characters and relationships. But the issue lies in where our pre-established characters are now.

Samantha Jones' Absence Is Deafening

One of the biggest shocks when the series was announced was that it would be going on without the addition of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, who was such a pivotal piece of the show’s success. The questions began to swirl surrounding the show and Kim Cattrall's feud. Would they cast someone new as Samantha? How would they explain her absence? Would they be cruel and mention in passing that she died? When the show premiered the answer was revealed, and it was said that Samantha moved to London and was estranged from the group after Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) dropped her as her publicist. This wasn’t the only mention of her though, as you can’t have Sex and the City without Samantha.

She remains a looming part of the series through texts and background events, like sending the flowers for Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) funeral, to agreeing to meet Carrie in London to rekindle their friendship. But even still it’s not the same. Despite how hard the showrunners try and make it work, there’s a Samantha-sized hole that just can’t be filled. The worst part is that the show has her on the outs with each of the women, which feels more like a dig at Cattrall than an actual story beat. Fans were shocked and delighted to hear about Kim Cattrall's cameo, even if it does feel forced. surprised everyone when it was announced she’d be making a cameo in the series, meaning we’ll finally get to see Samantha again, even if briefly. Perhaps it’ll bring some much-needed balance to the series.

But Samantha isn’t the only character missing. Mr. Big, the big narcissist who had been around since the Sex and the City pilot, dies in the very first episode of the sequel series. Whether you love him or hate him as a character, and whether you like him with Carrie or not, there’s no denying that he was a huge part of the show and that his death left a mark. His death brought on a new journey for Carrie as she grappled with her grief and struggled to move on with her life afterward, but it was such an abrupt choice for the show. Yes, life is unexpected and things can happen in a flash, but when you’re already down a pivotal character, is it really such a great idea to willingly off another?

'And Just Like That...' Needs to Prioritize the Original Cast

On top of Samantha’s absence and Big’s death, the show feels set on shoving aside its beloved characters in favor of new ones. One of the biggest surprises of the series was Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) queer journey and self-discovery, and her subsequent relationship with Che (Sara Ramirez). On one hand, this storyline is an incredibly important one and a really great addition to the series. After all, the original series didn’t represent LGBTQ+ relationships often or well. Sure there was Stanford (Willie Garson) who was an openly gay character and Carrie’s best friend, but he was still a side character and didn’t get as much development or screen time as he deserved. And of course, there’s the time Samantha became gay, but even that was played for laughs at times and mishandled, and ultimately ended in a not-so-great way. It’s time the show had some authentic and respectful representation, and it’s especially great to see that representation come from a middle-aged woman.

It’s an angle that isn’t always explored and yet is an important one, so we love to see it. What we don’t love is how Steve (David Eigenberg) was treated in the process. There’s nothing wrong with Miranda exploring her sexuality and realizing she isn’t straight, and it’s not even so much the fact that she cheated on Steve (though that kind of sucked). The actual issue is how Steve just sort of disappeared from the show after Miranda told him of her affair. It makes sense he isn’t going to be as prominent a character in the show due to him no longer being with Miranda, but he’s still Brady’s (Niall Cunningham) dad. He’s been around for so long that his sudden absence is jarring. Did he have to just disappear? What is with the show discarding its beloved characters?

On that topic, one of the most frustrating parts of the series is how often the main cast, the ones we’ve watched and loved all these years, is sidelined. The new characters added are nice additions and bring some much-needed representation to the show, but too often it feels like they’re getting the spotlight over the originals. It’s great to see them embedded in these storylines, but at the end of the day, we want to see Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigate their 50s, and it feels like that’s becoming increasingly unimportant as the show goes on.

So, sure, it’s great to see these characters back, but it really wasn’t necessary. Maybe a reunion special similar to the one the cast of Friends did would have made more sense for Sex and the City. It’s still an entertaining show, but it lacks so much of the charm that the original series had, which takes away from the appeal. We have six whole seasons of the original show, plus two full-length movies. Isn't that enough? Maybe And Just Like That... Season 2 will come into its own, but also, maybe this is just one idea that should have stayed exactly that: an idea.