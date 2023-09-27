The Big Picture The TV show Sex and the City is a fantasy, while the book it is based on is more cynical, covering darker and more cynical tales.

The show portrays a stereotypical female fantasy of beautiful apartments, fashion, and female friendships, while the book is more non-fiction and gritty.

The toxic relationship between Carrie and Mr. Big poses a problem, as it goes against the original story and sends an anti-feminist message.

Many television series have been adapted from books: Outlander, Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, and The Handmaid’s Tale just to name a few. One of the most successful of these is Sex and the City starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, a writer with a hit sex column living the single girl life in the other main star of the show, New York City. She is joined by her three best friends, Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). The series and its movies and spin-offs are inspired by an anthology of sex columns of the same title written by American journalist-turned-author, Candace Bushnell. The moniker “Carrie” came about so that Bushnell could pass her own escapades off to her parents as one of her friends’ stories. Bushnell has gone on to write several other books with blonde protagonists and glossy, pastel covers, but Bushnell never got a happily ever after with her Mr. Big.

'Sex and the City' Is a Fantasy, But the Book Is More Cynical

There are always going to be changes from source material. Books follow a different format than movies and TV, and frankly, movie and TV audiences’ expectations are different from readers’. With that in mind, several changes were made from the book. For starters, the show is the book on Prozac, covering some of the cynicism with more TV-friendly humor. Anyone over the age of 30 who is still dating can tell you that it isn’t always as romantic as it may seem. To paraphrase Carrie’s version of riddle of the sphinx, there are some great single women out there, but not always great single men over thirty. Thusly, the tales get dark and cynical. While Carrie is still a female antihero in both, in the book, she is more of a reporter, a la the first season. Charlotte is more like Samantha, but British (like Cattrall is in real life). Samantha is a friendly acquaintance, and Miranda has a drug problem. Simply put: the book is non-fiction. The show is in the fantasy genre.

To set the scene, the show is about four pretty women wearing splashy colors are living their best single life on the island of constant-springtime Manhattan, together forever. It is a postmodern Camelot. Stereotypically "male" fantasy series consist of trolls, hobbits, superheroes, and sword play. Female fantasy consists of gender equality, beautiful apartments, and Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe. When most people think of the stereotypical New York City fashionista, they likely think of a haughty, jaded woman who wears a lot of black, i.e. Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) from The Devil Wears Prada. Yet, Patricia Fields, the costume designer of the show, dresses Carrie in ballerina and princess inspired clothes, designer shoes, and loads of glorious color. Carrie and the girls live in different sections of vibrant Manhattan, and Carrie even lives in the postcard-perfect brownstone in the West Village. They go out for cocktails in Midtown several times a week and still have money for cab fare, whimsical shoes, and fashion shows. Also, they aren’t confined to men. They portray a different view on female friendships than audiences were used to, and the show put that on full display. They are the true soulmates — men are just accessories to their fabulous lives and flourishing careers.

Being Trapped in a Toxic Relationship Isn’t Carrie’s Style

Considering that this show is a fantastical take on single girls living in NYC, it seems a bad change to have chronically single and proud Carrie settle for a narcissistic Mr. Big (Chris Noth). It seems based on this formula, Carrie and her friends would have rather moved into an apartment building and grown old together. Yet it ends with them all being coupled up, and the least of these couples is Carrie and Mr. Big.

This type of toxic, oscillating relationship is a big departure from first season Carrie who literally dumped Big for not telling her she was “the one" — and she would not settle for less than butterflies and her “the one.” But the end of the show proves otherwise. A healthy relationship could have been good for Carrie, and no one would blame her for committing for the right person. If she was not going to end up with someone like that, then she should have waited and worked on herself. Instead, she settles for a man who proved time and again to be a commitment-phobe. He wouldn’t tell her he was moving to Paris. He married the 25-year-old, beautiful but boring, “style section” Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), and cheated on her all while acting jealous anytime Carrie dated anyone else (namely Aidan). He wouldn't give her a drawer at his place, a key to his place, wouldn't let her meet his mother, and accused her of giving sexual favors to a friend at a party. He wouldn’t sign a card for a wedding where she was doing a reading. Carrie’s back and forth with Mr. Big was melodramatic fun, but the fact that she ended up with him at the end does pose a problem. Not only is it unrealistic and contrary to the original tale, but the supposedly feminist main character is now in a toxic relationship.

They almost had us fooled with Aleksandr “The Russian” Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov). Although he wasn’t much better in the toxicity department, because of him, she finally stood up to Big and got out of New York City. As Miranda pointed out, however, it still was not a good move for her. It also literally drove her into Big’s arms at the end, and it is supposed to be happily ever after from there.

The problem is that Carrie is more addicted to Big than in love with him. Carrie and Big ending up together also sends an anti-feminist message that love, or a loving relationship and being logical cannot exist on the same plane. All the other women portray that this is not true, but since Carrie is the main character, it cannot be ignored.

Darren Star, the producer for the first four seasons, has expressed his disdain for Carrie and Big ending up together. Bushnell herself is also not a fan of the ending.

"I think, in real life, Carrie and Big wouldn’t have ended up together. But at that point the TV show had become so big. Viewers got so invested in the story line of Carrie and Big that it became a bit like Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet. They had become an iconic couple and women really related to it…it became part of the lexicon. And when people are making a TV show, it’s show business, not show art, so at that point it was for the audience and we weren’t thinking about what the impact would be 10 years later."

Carrie calls herself a “Katie Girl” as a reference to Barbra Streisand’s character in the movie The Way We Were, a woman who is complex, unyielding, and fearless. She claims that she is the Katie to Big’s Hubbell (Robert Redford). Katie doesn’t end up with Hubbell in the end, however. This epiphany, which was likely to serve as foreshadowing at the time of writing it, seems to be more of a red herring in the end.