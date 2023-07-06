Sex and the City is all about the four leading women, which is of course its best quality, but given that the show is called Sex and the City, it was expected that some love interests would appear frequently throughout the six seasons. The characters cycled through many a man to find Mr. Right, with some fading into the background and being forgotten about fairly quickly, and others leaving a prominent mark on the show. One of the most prime examples is Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) who played Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) love interest on and off throughout the series and films. Steve first appeared in the Season 2 episode “The Man, the Myth, the Viagra” as a bartender with whom Miranda has a one-night-stand. He’s steady, dependable, funny, and head over heels for Miranda. He perfectly complements her and helps her relax and loosen up — they’re a great match.

We see their struggles throughout the series and the subsequent films. We watch them fall in love and fall apart, only to come back together stronger than ever. We watch them overcome so much. They’re such a raw and real depiction of a long-term relationship, and we loved watching their love story unfold. But the fact of the matter is Steve deserves a lot more love and care in the show and its sequel counterparts.

Miranda Didn't Treat Steve With the Respect He Deserved on 'Sex and the City'

Now let's preface this by saying, Miranda is very much an independent woman, and she’s always made that extremely clear, so we'll let some of her treatment of Steve slide — but only some. As mentioned, Steve and Miranda start out as a one-night stand. Miranda, who’s fiercely independent, wants to keep it that way, but Steve falls hard for her and refuses to let them be a one-time thing. Eventually, Miranda relents and lets her guard down, giving Steve a chance, but their differing incomes come between them and they split. However, they come back together episodes later and start a casual relationship, sleeping together without strings. But of course, sex with an ex is never that simple, and thus they give their relationship a second chance, eventually moving in together. But their different lifestyles once again prove to be too much and once again, they break up. It became a pattern on Sex on the City; the pair getting together, things going well, and then something pulling them apart, only for the cycle to repeat episodes later.

The problem doesn’t lie in the two having an on-again-off-again relationship, or even the reasons they break up throughout the series — it’s how Miranda treats him at times. Yes, Miranda has always been a bit of a colder character when it comes to love, but when she does love, she loves fiercely. At times in the original series, however, it felt as though she was embarrassed by Steve, like the time he met her friends for the first time. He buys them all a round of drinks only to be brushed off by Miranda and treated like her inferior. He tries so hard, but Miranda lets her pride get the best of her, and even though she comes to her senses and chases him out into the rain, it doesn’t wash away her poor treatment of him.

This trend follows them all the way through the original series, with Miranda not even able to appreciate the honeymoon Steve plans for them. He wants her to put her work aside and just focus on him and their relationship for a few days, but she hardly even tries before telling him she can’t. As much as we love Miranda and her girl boss personality, it’s sad how little she lets Steve (or really anyone) into her life. She was consistently pushing him away, and though Steve did come on a little too strong at times, he certainly didn’t deserve the cold shoulder he so often got.

And Just Like That… Things Got Worse

After reconciling in the first Sex and the City film, the pair seemed stronger than ever. However, by the time And Just Like That rolled around, Miranda and Steve were living in weird conditions. They felt more like roommates than husband and wife. While it’s natural for a long-term relationship to settle into something comfortable rather than romantic, it felt as though Miranda and Steve had just completely given up on romance. Given their history, it just felt so out of character for them both. Steve wouldn’t just give up on making Miranda feel special, and Miranda wouldn’t stick around in a relationship she didn’t feel was working. Granted, her relationship with Che (Sara Ramirez) is supposedly her way of getting out.

Now it would be unfair to shame Miranda for cheating in Season 1 when Steve did the same thing in the first film. But it’s just a shame to see it happen all over again. The pair working past Steve’s cheating and making their relationship strong again was such an admirable storyline, so to replay it all over again felt a little cheap. And couldn’t Miranda have gotten to explore her sexuality in a way that wasn't made to feel like a dirty secret? At the end of the day, the cheating isn’t the problem. In fact, it doesn’t have anything to do with Miranda — it’s the writing. Why did Steve just disappear from the show all of a sudden? Yes, Miranda is with Che now, that’s fine. Yes, she and Steve aren’t together now, that’s also fine. But he’s still a part of her life due to all the years spent together, and the fact that they share a son, for him to just seemingly disappear from the show feels extremely hollow.

If anything, the character deserved some semblance of closure. The most we got was a conversation with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in which he tried to dig for more information about Che. The icing on the tear-filled cake was when he told Carrie he’s never taking his ring off, saying, “I don’t care what Miranda does, ‘till death do us part.” He (and us fans) deserve a little more closure to the dissolution of their marriage, or at the very least, a proper send-off to a fan-favorite character. Given that it seems he doesn’t have any ill will towards Miranda, maybe it wouldn’t be awkward having him around every once in a while. He doesn’t have to have a huge role, but seeing as the show is already down some major characters, pushing Steve aside doesn’t feel like a great choice. At least let us say goodbye to him instead of acting like he doesn’t exist. Give us an update on how he’s doing. The people (me) want to know!