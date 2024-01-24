This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Nights in the city are moving home with the news that HBO's classic series Sex and the City is heading to pastures new in the shape of Netflix, after a deal was reached between Warner Bros. and the streamer. Carrie Bradshaw and her three gal pals who tore up New York City for 6 years had been on Warner Bros.' streaming platform, Max, up until now, but all 94 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will head to Netflix in early April 2024. Crucially, though, the deal does not include the two feature films spun off from the main series, nor does it include And Just Like That..., the sequel series which is currently exclusively available on Max.