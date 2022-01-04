Hulu has released a new trailer for Sex Appeal, a new Hulu Original film to be released later this month. The trailer, along with some new photos and key art, give audiences a more intimate look at the experiments and hijinks of Avery Hansen-White (Mika Abdalla), a precocious and scientifically-minded high schooler in pursuit of sexual perfection.

The trailer follows Avery as she attempts to prepare for her relationship with her long-distance boyfriend to move to the next (more physical) level. In order to do so, she employs her childhood best friend Larson (Jake Short) in study sessions of a different nature, as she tackles sexuality from a more academic perspective, using him as a test subject in a set of literal sexual experiments, despite encouragement from older adults that being good at sex isn't what matters. During the course of these sessions, however, Avery will find that there is more to sex and love than mechanics, and that objectivity is not always possible in some experiments — particularly those involving friends.

In addition to Abdalla and Short, the film also stars Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson (also starring in Hulu and Freeform's Single Drunk Female, also out this month), Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto, Artemis Pebdani, and Margaret Cho, who looks to be rolling in with a literal trolley of condoms.

Sex Appeal is the fifth Hulu Original from American High, the production company behind Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, and Plan B. Talia Osteen directed the film, with a script from Tate Hanyock, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett for American High, Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar for Nickel City, Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment, and Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment.

Sex Appeal premieres exclusively on Hulu on January 14. Check out the all-new trailer and key art below:

