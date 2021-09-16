"I have to really, really, really work at staying present and actually just letting it be a lovely thing, because it was a lovely thing."

Aimee Lou Wood’s been a Sex Education scene stealer since day one, but her work in Season 2 exploring Aimee’s experience dealing with sexual assault is next level work. In fact, her performance that season made such a huge impressions on the film and television community that she wound up winning the BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance.

It’s a huge honor, and one that Wood very much deserves, but while on Collider Ladies Night celebrating the debut of Sex Education Season 3 on Netflix, Wood took a moment to look back on that big night and discuss precisely where her head was at throughout the whirlwind of winning a major award.

While it’s easy to assume one wins an acting award and then immediately takes a step up on the ladders of confidence and industry recognition, it’s not that simple. As someone who’s a 24/7 worrier, Wood's experience with the highs and lows of winning a BAFTA really hit home:

“Basically, a lot of the time, something good will happen and I’ll immediately think of reasons why everything’s gonna go wrong. It’s just anxiety. So even after winning a BAFTA, and I was so shocked. I could not believe it. I literally did not have a clue. I’m walking there, I had nothing to say because I hadn’t thought -- I was there, I was thinking, ‘It’s so nice actually I can be here and I know for a fact I’m not gonna win, so I can just enjoy it.’ And then it happened and for about five minutes it really felt like this warm, fuzzy, lovely feeling and I was on top of the world. I was elated. And then immediately, immediately it went into, ‘Oh god, that interview you just did, you didn’t speak very well about x, y, z. Oh god, this thing. Oh god, what if people re-watch it and go, well actually, she’s not that good in it. What if Season 3 now, I don’t do as good a job?’ So all of this stuff and it kicked in so quickly, and so I have to really, really, really work at staying present and actually just letting it be a lovely thing, because it was a lovely thing.”

Wood also noted the importance of enjoying the good, but without getting lost in the praise:

“But also, not take it too to heart because if you take the good stuff too to heart then you’re gonna take criticism too much to heart too, so it’s kind of like, ‘Isn’t that bloody lovely that those people in that room at that time believed that I deserved that recognition.’ And it is recognition, and it’s lovely and I’m very grateful, but I did have to stay, because of just the way my brain works, I have to stay very neutral. I have to neutralize it because I’m just such a catastrophizer, it’s unbelievable.”

Wood continued by further explaining how she’s approaching trying to keep this way of thinking in check:

“It is such a horrible thing because it’s like the happiness is what triggers the worry. So it’s like, there’s a part of you that’s going, ‘I don’t really want good things to happen because if good things happen then all the worry’s gonna come with it,’ and it’s such a sad way to be! So I’m trying now to just be like, enjoy, enjoy, and evey time you kind of start to turn the camera inward — I remember listening to Helen McCrory’s Desert Island Disc, bless her, and she really talks about that. Really just as soon as you start going inward too much — obviously self-reflection is good, but too much introspection, too much of that, you end up just being drained and scared all the time. So now, every time something goes inward, I start being like, ‘Put your attention outwards. There’s a tree. There’s a breeze on my face! Everything’s alright!’”

Eager to hear even more about Wood’s experience in the film and television industry thus far? You’re going to want to keep an eye on Collider tomorrow because that’s when we’ll share Wood’s Ladies Night episode and also the full uncut version of the conversation in podcast form.

