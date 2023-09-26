Season 4 is out, and class is in session. Netflix's Sex Education has been widely appreciated, bringing a brand-new perspective on the lives and lies of high school teenagers and their sexual awakening. The show showcases a myriad of personalities, each more quirky and relatable than the other.

Each of these characters developed considerably through the seasons, and the show did an exceptional job writing their well-rounded personas. This is not to say they are flawless; if anything, their flaws made them more relatable to audiences. As the former students of Moordale Secondary take their final bow, it's important to acknowledge their journeys and appreciate who among them has come the furthest.

10 Otis Milburn

Otis (Asa Butterfield) is Sex Education's protagonist, so his character development is hard to miss. He starts as the uncool, wimpy kid in school who is invisible to everyone save for his trusty best friend. As the series progresses, Otis quickly becomes the famed "sex kid."

Though the character makes some questionable decisions, Otis transforms into a confident and assertive teenager and learns to accept his mother's ways, so much so that he follows her footsteps to become a sex therapist. Otis has a better understanding of his emotions and knows what he wants. He also handles Maeve's (Emma Mackey) departure to the U.S. fairly well, something that season 1 Otis could never do.

9 Maeve Wiley

Maeve Wiley has been through a lot. At school, she is the infamous "c*ck-biter" and resident bad girl, with only a few students knowing about her family and living situation. Maeve starts as someone who hates attention; despite being ridiculously smart, she doesn't take credit for her work.

Throughout the next three seasons, viewers see Maeve realize her potential when she joins the Aptitude Scheme and participates with the Quiz Heads. An integral part of Maeve's character development is also when her mother, Erin, and younger sister, Elsie, come into the picture. It is nice to see Maeve let her guard down as the series progresses, becoming more confident and loving without losing her independence. Emma Mackey has a bright career ahead, and fans will always thank Sex Education for bringing her into the spotlight.

8 Lily Iglehart

From the get-go, Lily (Tanya Reynolds) is painted as the oddball at Moordale Secondary, obsessed with Aliens and losing her virginity. However, later episodes go deeper into her characterization, revealing her as one of Sex Education's most interesting figures.

The show explores Lily's full potential as she shares her love of storytelling through a post-modern Romeo and Juliet musical. Lily also stands up for herself when Ola (Patricia Allison) calls her interests strange. Season 3 offers a glimpse into Lily's childhood and how her stories were always seen as outlandish, making the character even more well-rounded. Lily is missing from season 4, and her absence is noticeable.

7 Jackson Marchetti

Initially, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) comes across as the typical jock — popular, head boy, star swimmer, and teacher's favorite. It is later revealed that Jackson is just another teenager who wants normal experiences and freedom from the pressures and expectations of being perfect.

Through the series, Jackson attempts to reconcile with his truest self, free from judgment from his moms. He falls for several unexpected characters, participates in the school musical, and forms an unlikely friendship with Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu). In season 3, viewers even see him exploring and understanding his sexuality, leading to a well-rounded character arc that ranks among the show's best.

6 Ruby Matthews

The ruthless leader of The Untouchables, Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene), is initially cold and cruel, bullying Maeve and mocking others for their lack of popularity. It's not until season 2 that viewers begin to see another side of her.

After sleeping with Otis, Ruby's softer side emerges. They initially have a secret relationship because she is embarrassed by him. Once the rumors set in, Ruby confidently confirms them, opening up to Otis by candidly sharing about her father's Multiple Sclerosis. Ruby's unrequited love for Otis is a major development for her personality, and while they end the show apart, fans will always hope they find their way back to each other. She is among the best characters in Sex Education, a mean girl with a heart of gold.

5 Michael Groff

Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) commands Moordale Secondary with an iron fist, acting as the first season's de facto antagonist. However, audiences get a unique view of his life, including his chocolate drawer and before-school prep dance.

Season 1 and most of season 2 see Michael Groff as a bad father, husband and headmaster. However, his removal from Moordale Secondary humbles him as he desperately looks for a job. He makes amends with Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) and his wife, Maureen, and desperately tries to reconnect with his son. Season 3 sees Michael finding joy in cooking, while season 4 completes his character journey by reconciling with his family and learning to be more open and understanding.

4 Maureen Groff

Michael's wife, Maureen (Samantha Spiro), comes off as a meek, subdued, submissive woman. However, season 2 takes her on a journey of self-discovery after striking an unlikely friendship with Jean Milburn, who encourages her to be her truest self and indulge in what she likes.

Deeply troubled by the lack of affection from her frigid husband, Maureen takes matters into her own hands and asks him for a divorce. With her newfound confidence, Maureen enjoys life, indulges in a few flings, and becomes closer to her son. Eventually, she welcomes Michael back into her life upon seeing his growth; the two are now different people, entering a new stage of their relationship with newfound hope and maturity.

3 Aimee Gibbs

Easily one of the most likable characters in Sex Education, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) is initially a part of The Untouchables. She is kind and sweet, marching to the beat of her own drum. While she may come across as slightly offbeat, Aimee has one of the most profound character arcs on the show.

Amy's biggest challenge comes after being assaulted on the bus. Though she initially represses her emotions, she eventually accepts that the event impacted her more than she let on. She takes the necessary time to process her feelings, goes to therapy, and finds a way to express herself through photography. Amy's story is among the best parts of Sex Educationseason 4, ending her journey on an uplifting and beautiful note.

2 Eric Effiong

Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) remained consistent with his extravagant ways, but that didn't stop him from growing as a character. Though he is Otis' best friend, Sex Education never treated him as a token gay best friend, instead providing him with many of its most meaningful stories.

The character showed significant growth from the get-go by being truthful with his family regarding his sexuality and reconciling his feelings towards religion and faith. Season 4 sees him single and flourishing into his own persona, finding his true calling and understanding that he doesn't need to sacrifice part of himself in love or friendship. If any Sex Education character should get a spin-off, it's Eric.

1 Adam Groff

Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) indisputably had the best character arc in Sex Education. He starts as a bully who consistently terrorizes Eric. However, the show explores his struggles, revealing a deeply misunderstood young man yearning for validation from his authoritarian father.

Following a stint at military school, Adam starts opening himself to others. He makes things right with Eric and attempts to improve his academics before realizing school is not for him. Adam also accepts his bisexuality, enters a loving relationship with Eric before understanding they're not good together, and heals his broken relationship with his parents. Adam successfully breaks the cycle of bullying his father taught him, finding his passion by working with animals and ending the show as a much more mature, patient, and loving individual.

