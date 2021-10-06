The community surrounding Moordale Secondary School sure has an interesting life, to say the least. Between chlamydia outbreaks, commitment goats, and erotic extraterrestrial-themed school plays, parents, students, and faculty members alike have a lot on their plate. And fans of Sex Education might have some trouble keeping up with the lives of their favorite characters. But fear not: here's a guide to all the main players on Netflix's most beloved teen drama. Unlike Dr. Milburn, we can't help you tell your STIs from your UTIs, but keep reading if you need a refresher on what the kids and adults of Moordale have been up to.

Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield)

Dr. Jean Milburn's son uses the knowledge imparted to him by his mother to open an underground sex clinic in Moordale Secondary School's abandoned bathroom. His partner in this enterprise is Maeve, with whom Otis falls deeply in love. However, the two never seem to be exactly on the same page. After a brief relationship with Ola, Otis confesses his feelings for Maeve, but his plans are foiled by Isaac (George Robinson). In Season 3, Otis wins over Ruby's heart, but the relationship falls apart after he's unable to reciprocate her love for him. In a school trip to France, he finally has the chance to have a real conversation with Maeve and the two begin officially dating, but destiny has other things in store for them. Outside his love life, Otis also has to deal with his mother's relationship with Jakob and the new family dynamic after her unexpected pregnancy.

Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey)

Teen prodigy Maeve has a complicated life not only at school, where a cruel rumor earned her the nickname "cock-biter", but also at home. She lives alone with her brother Sean (Edward Bluemel) and sells essays to her classmates to make ends meet. Maeve runs the sex clinic alongside Otis, and the two become close friends, or maybe even something more. After Sean walks out on her, Maeve finds herself alone until her mother, Erin (Anne-Marie Duff), reappears hand in hand with her daughter, three-year-old Elsie. Formerly arrested for drug related issues, Erin claims to be clean, but Maeve doesn't believe her. After finding drugs on her mother's possessions, Maeve calls Children's Services to protect Elsie. What she doesn't know is that the drugs were planted by Isaac, her neighbor and so-called friend, who is in love with her. In Season 3, we see Maeve dealing with the fallout of reporting her mother to the authorities and having a short-lived relationship with Isaac. During the school trip to France, she shares an intimate moment with Otis, and it briefly seems like the young couple is about to finally have their shot. That is, until Maeve gets accepted into a program for gifted students in the United States.

Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson)

Renowned sex therapist Jean Milburn doesn't seem to have any issues with sex, but she sure has some trouble with commitment. Her relationship with handyman Jakob is a complicated one, that eventually goes downhill when Jean kisses her ex-husband and Otis' father, Remi (James Purefoy). She's also briefly hired to run Moordale Secondary's sex education program after an outbreak of chlamydia, but ends up getting fired and coming under public scrutiny when the students put on a sexually explicit play and Headmaster Groff leaks confidential notes from her therapy sessions. In Season 3, Jean is promoting her new book, based on her time at Moordale Secondary, and struggling to tell Jakob about her pregnancy. The two decide to raise the baby as a family, much to Otis and Ola's chagrin. Baby Joy's birth isn't an easy one, but, thankfully, both Jean and the child come out alive. However, Dr. Milburn's face after receiving the results of the DNA test required by Jakob implies that her problems are far from over.

Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa)

Otis' best friend comes from an extremely Christian household and is frequently bullied in school for being gay, especially by Headmaster Groff's son, Adam. Still, none of this stops him from being unapologetically himself. In Season 2, he starts a relationship Rahim, but catches feelings for Adam, with whom he'd had a secret fling a few months prior. Adam and Eric start dating, but their relationship comes to an end at the second half of Season 3, after Eric travels to Nigeria for a family wedding and is invited to an underground gay party, an experience that turns out to be completely life-changing.

Adam Groff (Connor Swindells)

Headmaster Groff's son has a less than stellar relationship with his father. Apart from that, he's also not very good at school and doesn't seem to enjoy spending time with his girlfriend, Aimee. The tension generated by all of these factors is translated into anger, especially at Eric, whom Adam bullies relentlessly. After being sent to and subsequently kicked out of military school, Adam slowly learns to process his frustrations and accept his sexuality, confessing his feelings for Eric. In Season 3, Adam is still struggling to tell his mother about the true nature of their relationship. It's only after the break up that he musters up the courage to come clean.

Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling)

Moordale's head boy and swimming champion suffers from anxiety disorder and doesn't know how to tell his overachieving mothers that he doesn't want to be an athlete anymore. Desperate for a way out, he breaks his own hand and tries to frame it as an accident. When he tries to do it again, Viv tells his mothers and they eventually come to terms with their son's decision to quit swimming. In Season 3, Jackson loses his position as head boy and has a crush on a non-binary student called Cal (Dua Saleh). Together, they become the loudest voices against Hope's reign of terror.

Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds)

An up and coming erotica author, Lily is the one responsible for writing the school play that drew nation-wide attention to Moordale: a musical version of Romeo and Juliet with lots of aliens and lots of sex. In Season 3, she falls into a depressive state after one of her short stories is mocked in a local newspaper, leading to her being publicly humiliated by Hope. To make things worse, her girlfriend Ola tells her she's not always into extraterrestrial role play. Thankfully, Lily's sadness is nothing Otis and an enthusiastic young fan can't cure.

Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison)

After a brief relationship with Otis, Ola falls in love with Lily, and the two girls form a bond not even aliens could destroy. Having lost her mother at a young age, Jakob's daughter has some trouble dealing with her father's decision to start a new family with Jean.

Jakob Nyman (Mikael Persbrandt)

The handsome, widowed Swedish handyman falls in love with Jean and, despite previous misunderstandings, decides to move in with the Milburns to stay close to his baby daughter. However, he still distrusts Jean due to her brief fling with Remi, and demands a paternity test. Though the result is still unknown, Season 4 might hold some unpleasant surprises for Jakob.

Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood)

Formerly a member of the popular clique known as "The Untouchables", Aimee has an unlikely friendship with Maeve. It's one of the show's most touching moments, in which the girls of Moordale Secondary come together to help Aimee overcome her fear of taking the bus after being sexually assaulted. It works to some extent, but, in Season 3, she's still dealing with the trauma and looks to Dr. Milburn for help.

Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie)

Headmaster Groff is a strict, conservative man that has a nearly abusive relationship with his son. After his wife announces that she wants a divorce, he blames Dr. Milburn and causes a scene at the school, which leads to him being fired from the job. In Season 3, we first meet him unemployed and living with his horrible brother, Peter (Jason Isaacs). With time and a little help from his friends, though, Michael rediscovers his self-worth and finds a new passion in cooking.

Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro)

Adam's mother is a kind, loving woman that feels more than unhappy with her emotionally and sexually unavailable husband. After a workshop with Dr. Milburn, Maureen decides to end things with Michael. She and Jean then become close friends.

Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke)

Hope assumes the position of headmistress after Michael is fired, tasked with putting Moordale Secondary back on track. Despite the friendly facade and her insistence that students call her by her first name, she rules the school with an iron fist. From antiquated methods of sex education to public shaming ceremonies, her rule of terror has it all. Eventually, the kids have enough and pull a stunt that puts an end to her career - and possibly to Moordale Secondary as a whole. While waiting for Jean to recover from giving birth, Otis runs into Hope at the health clinic and finds out she and her husband have been trying to have a baby for years, unsuccessfully.

Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene)

The leader of "The Untouchables" begins Season 3 trying to keep her sexual encounters with Otis a secret from the rest of the school. Slowly, however, she begins to warm up to him and allows him into her life. After introducing Otis to her sick father, she tells him that she loves him, but he's unable to reciprocate, which puts an end to their relationship.

Rahim (Sami Outalbali)

The fact that Rahim doesn't even have a last name already shows how mysterious he is. He arrives at Moordale causing quite a stir among boys and girls alike. The one that actually catches his eye is Eric. The two date for a while, until Eric chooses to be with Adam. In Season 3, Rahim is still recovering from the rejection, and him and Adam slowly form an unlikely bond.

Vivienne Odusanya (Chinenye Ezeudu)

Vivienne, or simply Viv, is an overachieving student assigned as Jackson's tutor after he breaks his hand. After a lot of bickering, the two become friends. But their bond is put to test by Hope, who gives Viv the position of head girl, demoting Jackson, and takes advantage of her eagerness to achieve academic excellency. After finding out Hope is only using her as a token to draw new potential students to the school, Viv turns on the headmistress and joins Jackson, Cal, and the others on their rebellion.

