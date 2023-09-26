The Big Picture The fourth season of Sex Education had a strong debut on Netflix, becoming the top English-language TV show with 12 million views.

Other popular shows included Murdaugh Murders, One Piece, and Virgin River, which captured the attention of viewers in their respective spots on the top 10 chart.

Love at First Sight, based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, maintained its position as the most-watched English-language film with 15.2 million views. Spy Kids: Armageddon took second place.

The fourth and final season of Netflix's Sex Education has officially released on the streamer, bringing a close to the beloved comedy series. Season 4 of the show had a strong debut in its first week. The new season came out on top for English language television shows, with 12 million views the week of September 18 through September 24. The final batch of episodes followed Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his friends as they acclimatized to a new school following Moordale's closure. Along the way, they faced fresh and familiar personal obstacles and had one last horny and emotional romp before saying farewell.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal followed just behind Sex Education, with its second season landing in second place at 7.6 million views. Additionally, the show's first season re-entered the charts, sneaking in at #10 with 2.4 million views. The live-action adaptation of One Piece (6.2 million views) and Season 5 of Virgin River (4.9 million views) continued to enrapture viewers, claiming the third and fourth spots on the list, respectively. Other returning titles include Inside the World's Toughest Prisons at #5 (4 million views) and Surviving Summer Season 2 at #6 (3.4 million views). New top 10 titles feature Love Is Blind Season 5 at seventh place and Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer at eighth. The Pacific snagged the ninth spot.

Meanwhile on the Movie Charts

Image via Netflix

Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy brought the love to Netflix in its second week on the streamer with Love at First Sight. The YA romance maintained its #1 position on the English-language film charts, garnering 15.2 million views, and was the most-watched title for the week. Adapted from Jennifer E. Smith's novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, the movie follows Hadley (Richardson), who, after missing her flight to London, has a chance encounter with Oliver (Hardy). The two quickly bond on their flight only to be separated upon arriving. But fate has other plans for them.

Following Love at First Sight, the recently released Spy Kids: Armageddon took second place for English language movies with 6.7 million views. The reboot of the beloved franchise brings a new generation of, well, spy kids to audiences. It follows two children of secret agents who accidentally help launch a dangerous computer virus. In Time (5.7 million views), The Black Book (5.6 million views), and The Croods: A New Age (5.5 million views) took the remaining top five spots. Rounding out the list are The Wolf of Wall Street at #6, succeeded by The Deep House, Crawl, Mother's Day, and You Are So Not Invited to My Bar Mitzvah rounding out the list.

This Week's Non-English Language Standouts

In non-English television, new and returning series made the top 10, with the German series Dear Child returning at #1 with 10.4 million views. Spanish limited series Burning Body returned in second place with 3.7 million views, while Mexican limited drama Thursday's Windows returned in third place with 3.7 million views. Korean dramas continued to dominate the chart, with Song of the Bandits a notable inclusion among them. The series debuted in sixth place with 1.7 million views. For non-English films, the new Indian thriller Jaane Jaan debuted at #1 with 8.1 million views. Spanish drama How to Deal with a Heartbreak made the list in its debut week, taking #7 with 1.1 million views.