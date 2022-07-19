The critically acclaimed Netflix series, Sex Education, only gets better season after season. It has gained global applause thanks to its diverse cast, bold narratives, and fearless discussion of different topics concerning societal issues and the dilemmas of growing up. And with season four just around the corner, the comedy-drama television show is getting its own manga adaptation, giving its fans a unique take on Moordale Secondary School. The first issue of Sex Education's Manga series already arrived on July 15th, available on Kadokawa's Comic Bridge website.

Illustrated by John Tarachine, the manga series will also tackle how Otis, Maeve, Eric, and other Sex Education characters navigate teenage life, bearing similarities to the originating series.

Sex Education revolves around the story of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), whose mother, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), is a known sex therapist, open to all discussions that have something to do with sexuality, gender, and sex in general. Though Otis is awkward about his mother's occupation, he opens up a sex therapy clinic in his school with the help of Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), thanks to his mother's imparted knowledge about the whole sex thing.

The manga is somehow a light in the tunnel and just in time after the saddening news of key characters leaving the critically acclaimed series. Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison), Olivia Hanan (Simone Ashley), and Lily Iglehart (Tanya Reynolds) have all previously announced that they will not be returning for season four.

Written by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education has received positive reviews since its debut in 2019. The show has been a massive hit due to its mature take on commonly condemned topics like abortion, teenage pregnancy, sexuality, and sexual experimentation, among others. The popular series also stars Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Dua Saleh, Sami Outalbali, and Chinenye Ezeudu.

No date has been scheduled yet for season four. The English version of the manga adaptation has also not been announced. But with the British hit series getting a Manga treatment, it will not be surprising if it soon gets its own anime production.

The first three seasons of the show are available exclusively on Netflix. While waiting for season four and another chapter of the manga adaptation, check out Maeve, Otis, and Eric as manga characters in the first chapter here. Take a look at the cover image below: