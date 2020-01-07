‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer Deals With Love, Loss, and a Chlamydia Outbreak
Netflix has released the first trailer for Sex Education season 2, which is set to hit the streamer on January 17. Written and created by Laurie Nunn, the series stars a perpetually twitchy Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, a socially inept high schooler who becomes the student population’s go-to sex therapist thanks to common sense and what he’s gleaned from his actual sex therapist mother, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson).
Sex Education season 1 was a charming-as-hell surprise that ended up being a stand-out comedy for 2019. The series traffics in pretty well-worn territory—sex is weird and awkward! What do I do with my hands!—but infuses it with an odd-ball, modern sensibility and a ton of John Hughes-ian heart. Plus, as you can see in this season 2 trailer, it also occasionally includes lines like “my cum tastes like kimchi“, so you know you’re in for a good time.
Check out the trailer below. Sex Education season 2 hits Netflix on January 17. The series also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Aimee Lou Wood.
Here is the official synopsis for Sex Education season 2:
Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.
–
The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.
- The American Black Film Festival to Honor Louis Gossett, Jr. and Lena Waithe
- Watch How They Digitally De-Aged the Actors in 'The Irishman'
- New 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Poster Has Absolutely No Regard for Highway Safety
- Melissa McCarthy Joins Nicole Kidman in Hulu's Limited Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'
- The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now (January 2020)