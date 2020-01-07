‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer Deals With Love, Loss, and a Chlamydia Outbreak

Netflix has released the first trailer for Sex Education season 2, which is set to hit the streamer on January 17. Written and created by Laurie Nunn, the series stars a perpetually twitchy Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, a socially inept high schooler who becomes the student population’s go-to sex therapist thanks to common sense and what he’s gleaned from his actual sex therapist mother, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson).

Sex Education season 1 was a charming-as-hell surprise that ended up being a stand-out comedy for 2019. The series traffics in pretty well-worn territory—sex is weird and awkward! What do I do with my hands!—but infuses it with an odd-ball, modern sensibility and a ton of John Hughes-ian heart. Plus, as you can see in this season 2 trailer, it also occasionally includes lines like “my cum tastes like kimchi“, so you know you’re in for a good time.

Check out the trailer below. Sex Education season 2 hits Netflix on January 17. The series also stars Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, and Aimee Lou Wood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here is the official synopsis for Sex Education season 2: