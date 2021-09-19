[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Sex Education.]Aimee Lou Wood’s Aimee faces a mighty big challenge at the end of Sex Education Season 3. While she does receive a heartening show of support from Maeve (Emma Mackey), Olivia (Simone Ashley), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) in Season 2, Episode 7 after her sexual assault, the journey of processing and coping with such trauma carries on through Season 3. Complicating matters further, some other things Aimee’s trying to work on, like her habit of being a people pleaser, is all wrapped up with the lasting effects of that incident.

While Aimee does make great strides in untangling that mess of trauma, doubt and eagerness for personal growth, that doesn’t mean the next steps will be easy for her -- especially when it comes to Maeve. After butting heads throughout much of the middle of the season, Aimee and Maeve reconnect and reaffirm their relationship as best friends and also “second moms.” Being a second mom means Aimee needs to encourage Maeve to pursue the most promising path, and that means sending her best friend off to a study program in America.

Yes, Aimee is all about giving her honest opinion and encouraging her best friend to seize this wonderful opportunity, but what does that mean for Aimee? She encourages Maeve to go to America with such confidence, but is she really ready to carry on back home without her? Aimee Lou Wood herself weighed in on just that on her episode of Collider Ladies Night:

“I think that Aimee is on this confidence spree where she’s like, ‘I’m gonna break up with Steve and then I’m gonna tell Maeve to go because she needs to do this and it’s right.’ And all of those things are true. She’s doing what is right and what’s true, but I do think that when she gets home and she goes into her bedroom and she realizes her best friend who means so much to her has gone to America and she is no longer with her boyfriend, who she does love even though it wasn’t working out, she loves him as a friend and she loves him as a person, I think that’s gonna be quite scary and I wonder how much of her growing out of this codependency, I wonder how much of that will be able to stick when she’s there by herself and she’s going, ‘Where the hell are Maeve and Steve, the only two people that I’ve really got?’ Because I think she does just get this kind of, ‘I’m just gonna act on the truth now,’ and it’s amazing, but sometimes we do that and then it’s so easy to do that and then all of a sudden be like, ‘Oh my god. What am I gonna do? What am I gonna do?’”

As much as I want Aimee to be buzzing with self-confidence moving forward, change takes time and the most honest display of such a transformation would involve steps forwards and steps backwards as well. Sex Education has always done such a beautiful job depicting the layers and very human complications of the whole ensemble’s journey, and I’m willing to bet they continue to do so with Aimee moving forward.

But, Wood also pointed out that now Aimee's got two more people in her corner should she need to lean on someone while making this next adjustment:

“But I hope she just knows that she’s gonna be okay. She’s made a friend in Maureen and she’s got Jean, so I’m kind of like, if Season 4 happens, maybe Aims is hanging out with the moms.”

A Season 4 storyline for Aimee and the moms? Yes, please. While we wait for a status update on the future of this gem of a Netflix series, be sure to catch my full Collider Ladies Night chat with Wood about her journey to the show, how she originally auditioned for the role of Lily, why Mackey is a standout scene partner, and loads more in podcast form below:

