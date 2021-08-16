The new changes are right there on Otis' face.

We’re fast approaching the premiere date of Sex Education, coming to Netflix on September 17. The eight new episodes of the hit series will bring big changes to Moordale, including a new headteacher played by Jemima Kirk and the introduction of Jason Isaacs playing Michael Groff’s (Alistair Petrie) older brother.

The new Season 3 photos revealed by Netflix show that the Moordale kids are ready for action, dressing better than ever (despite the new uniforms) and going bowling. Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) can also be seen skipping down a park on a date with Adam (Connor Swindells), and… is Otis (Asa Butterfield) trying to grow a mustache?

Sex Education is one of the best-reviewed teen shows on Netflix and also one of the most-streamed original titles on the platform. Part of that success is due to the series’ blunt representation of sex and sexuality, its distinct humor, and its dedication to portraying diverse characters with nuance. The show has been nominated for several BAFTAs and other awards.

The series also features Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

Sex Education returns for its third season on September 17 on Netflix. Check out more new photos from Sex Education Season 3 below.

Here's the official synopsis for Sex Education Season 3:

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

