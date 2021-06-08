Waddingham also reveals how much we'll see Sofia and Roz Marchetti will be in the new season.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of Sex Education.]Anticipation is sky high for Sex Education Season 3 on Netflix. Throughout the first two seasons, the show’s stellar ensemble consistently delivered big laughs and good times, but one of the most impressive qualities of the series is how it explored a slew of true-to-life challenges while having the characters embrace their true selves more and more every step of the way. A big standout in that department? Kedar Williams-Stirling’s Jackson Marchetti.

At the start of the show, Jackson appears to be your quintessential “big man on campus” at Moordale High School. He’s popular, a star swimmer and has a mighty bright future ahead of him. What we come to learn though, is that that Jackson is having a tough time managing the pressure to maintain that image, a good deal of which comes from his mother Sofia played by Hannah Waddingham. However, after a heated argument in Season 2, Episode 7, Jackson and Sofia have an especially touching heart-to-heart, a conversation that signals great change in the family dynamic.

While out promoting the phenomenal Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, Waddingham joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night and took a moment to tease what’s to come in Season 3 for the Marchetti family. While Waddingham did confirm that we’ll see how Jackson and Sofia’s talk influences his relationship with his moms in Season 3, there was a big old “but” involved:

“Yes, but we are barely in Season 3 because I was busy doing Ted Lasso. I mean, barely.”

While that news might come as a huge disappointment to anyone eager to spend more time with Jackson, Sofia and Roz (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), if we have to lose some Waddingham in Sex Education to have her as Rebecca on Ted Lasso, that feels like a very reasonable trade off. Sex Education is very much a current favorite, but so is Ted Lasso and the latter does give Waddingham a lead role to shine in - and she certainly does.

But again, if you’re bummed about not getting as much of the Marchetti family in the new season of Sex Education, Waddingham did offer up one more tease that’ll likely fill that void:

“But I will tell you that Season 3 and my boy Jackson, Kedar, his contribution becomes increasingly beautiful.”

Williams-Stirling’s contribution to the show has already been just that, so if it’s going to get even more powerful from here, we’ve got a lot to look forward to when Sex Education Season 3 arrives on Netflix. We don’t have an official release date just yet, but given that filming wrapped earlier this year, hopes are high we won’t have much longer to wait.

