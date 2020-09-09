Watch: ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Begins Production as the Cast Reassembles

Sex Education Season 2 wasn’t quite as strong as the fantastic first season, but it’s still one of the better series on Netflix, and now the show is gearing up for production on its third season. However, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, so the solution is to put together a fun video of the cast reassembling.

For those that haven’t seen Sex Education, the show takes place in a British high school and follows the sexual misadventures of a group of teens with Asa Butterfield playing Otis Milburn, the son of sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson). Otis teams up with the brilliant but aloof Maeve (Emma Mackey) to charge students for sex advice. This scheme kind of blew up in Season 2, and now the stakes have changed where Jean is pregnant and Otis was just about to reconnect with Maeve only to have his emotional confession deleted from voicemail by another guy vying for Maeve’s affections. The show comes right up to the edge of teen soap, but it always knows when it pull back and recenter on the reality of its characters’ lives.

What makes Sex Education such a good show is how protective you feel towards the characters, and your desire to see them succeed. If Season 2 went astray, it was in how it piled on a little too much drama and angst while losing sight of the fun relationships between the characters. Hopefully there’s a bit of a course correction for Season 3.

Check out the in-production announcement for Season 3 of Sex Education. No word yet on when we’ll get to see the show, but early 2021 seems like a safe bet.