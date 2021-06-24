Season 3 will premiere on September 17 and will consist of eight episodes.

Netflix has released new first look images for the upcoming third season of Sex Education. The announcement was also paired with the confirmation that Season 3 will be returning to the streaming service with an official premiere on September 17, and will consist of eight episodes.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

New cast members for the upcoming season include Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh who joins in their acting debut as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie’s foster mother Anna.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

Here's the official synopsis for Sex Education Season 3:

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

